Kansas City Life Insurance Company Announces Passing of Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company is deeply saddened to announce the death of Richard L. Finn on February 23, 2019. Mr. Finn was a member of the Board of Directors; he was also a member of both the Audit and Executive Committees.

In addition to his Board service, Mr. Finn was a long-time employee and officer of the Company. He joined the Company in 1974 and served in various roles, including Treasurer (from 1974 to 1988), Vice President (1976 to 1984), and Senior Vice President (1984 to 2002). He retired as an employee and officer in January 2002.

Mr. Finn first joined the Board and the Executive Committee while serving as Vice President of Finance in 1978 and served continuously on the Board until his retirement in 2002. Two years after his retirement, he was reelected to the Board and served from 2004 until the present. In all, Mr. Finn served on the Board for 34 years.

R. Philip Bixby, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board stated: "Dick was a strong leader, a wise businessman, and a good colleague. He played a key role in the growth of Kansas City Life, and we will miss him." The Company extends its deepest sympathies to Mr. Finn's wife, Tanya, his sons, Nic and Mike, and to the rest of his family.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

