Kansas City Metro Selected by Groundbreaking Australian Animal Health Tech Company for North American HQ

The animal health intelligence company, Ceres Tag, is expanding into the United States for the distribution of its first-of-its-kind direct-to-satellite technology

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The KC Animal Health Corridor, an affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council, announced today that Ceres Tag, an Australian leader in direct-to-satellite animal monitoring technology, has chosen Overland Park, Kansas, to be the home of its first-ever North American headquarters. The company is the latest to select the area due to its unmatched strength in the animal health sector.

Ceres Tag is a pioneering Australian company specializing in direct-to-satellite animal monitoring technology. Image credit: Ceres Tag.

Ceres Tag's groundbreaking, solar-charged smart monitoring sensors communicate directly with satellites and are attached to the ear of wildlife or livestock. The technology offers insights previously unavailable to farmers, ranchers, and wildlife managers to improve tracking accuracy, productivity and conservation. By delivering plug-and-play solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing software infrastructure, Ceres Tag empowers end-users with a scalable and less intrusive approach to animal location and health monitoring.

"The Kansas City region was the clear choice for our North American headquarters," said David Smith, founder and CEO of Ceres Tag. "This region offers the perfect environment to grow our presence and deliver our groundbreaking technology to businesses and conservation organizations across North America."

Ceres Tag's new office will initially support four to six employees, with additional sales representatives positioned strategically across the United States. The company's arrival is expected to pave the way for more Australian animal health innovators to land in the Kansas City market, as well.

Supporting a New 'Digital Native' Generation of Animal Health Professionals

Young animal health professionals, digital natives with a heightened focus on animal welfare, represent a key demographic for Ceres Tag's technology. By improving market access and providing unprecedented insights into animal health and performance, Ceres Tag equips ranchers, farmers and more with the tools they need to adapt to evolving industry demands and ensure optimized solutions for their own businesses and customers. According to one recent buyer of the technology, "The Ceres Tag platform offers opportunities to improve productivity and provide a richer range of information to guide decision-making. This innovative technology is essential in monitoring biosecurity, health, welfare, performance, traceability & theft detection."

A Strategic Addition to the KC Animal Health Corridor

Located in the heart of the Animal Health Corridor – the largest hub of animal health industry assets in the world – the KC region offers an unparalleled concentration of animal health innovation and a thriving network of more than 300 established companies.

"Ceres Tag's investment in our region was largely decided due to our global reputation as the epicenter of animal health innovation," said Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor. "Representing 56 percent of total worldwide animal health, diagnostics and pet food sales, the Animal Health Corridor is home to some of the most cutting-edge technology in our industry, and we're thrilled to welcome Ceres Tag to our robust network."

The company's Overland Park headquarters will be located at 6550 Sprint Parkway, Suite 200, Overland Park, KS 66211.

About Ceres Tag

Ceres Tag is a pioneering Australian company specializing in direct-to-satellite animal monitoring technology. The company's innovative solutions provide real-time tracking and data analytics for livestock and wildlife, enhancing productivity, profitability and sustainability in the agriculture and conservation sectors. | cerestag.com

About the KC Animal Health Corridor

Representing more than half of the global animal health industry's sales, and home to over 300 animal health companies, the KC Animal Health Corridor is the largest concentration of its kind worldwide. Anchored by Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, the Corridor serves as a thriving hub for innovation and collaboration. | kcanimalhealth.thinkkc.com

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Heartland and KC Global Design. | thinkkc.com

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." In addition to a renowned arts community, the KC region is a center for leading industries including logistics, technology, digital health, architecture and engineering, animal health and entrepreneurship. | kc.org

