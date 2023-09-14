Kansas City Now Has Reliable Travel Service for Infants and Children as Kidmoto Enters Market

Kansas City Is the 50th City to Use Kidmoto Service with Child Car Seats and Trained Drivers

NEW YORK and KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City now has a safe and reliable travel service to help infants, children, and their parents get from the airport to their hotels, as Kidmoto services Kansas City International Airport (MCI). This is the 50th metropolitan area Kidmoto serves.

"We wanted to serve the Kansas City area because we are big fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes," said Nigel Nelson, CEO of Kidmoto Technologies, based in New York City. "The new Terminal at Kansas City International Airport and FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City. also hypes us up. Congrats to Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City Aviation, Edgemoor, Delta Airlines, Vantage Group, and the other companies involved in transforming Kansas City Airport."

"Kidmoto solves car seat travel problem for families flying with a baby: Parents do not want to travel with bulky car seats on the plane and carry them everywhere. With the Kidmoto App, they can get dependable transportation to and from airports to ease the burden. Kidmoto offers vehicles with child car seats and professional drivers who know how to install them properly," said Nelson. "Kidmoto provides safety and convenience for parents traveling to and from the airports with small children."

Rapid Expansion from Coast to Coast

Kidmoto has expanded rapidly throughout the U.S.

"During the COVID shutdown, our phenomenal team regrouped and created a deep foundation and infrastructure built to expand rapidly throughout the United States. After the pandemic, we were ready to expand nationally. What started as a mobile app in New York now stretches from coast to coast with 50 metroplexes served. More cities are scheduled to come online in the next 18 months," he said.

Kidmoto differs from other travel and transportation services because their drivers have child safety seats for small children, rear-facing, front-facing, and booster seats. Plus, drivers are trained to pre-harness and pre-install the car seats.

"Kidmoto serves a niche and underserved segment of the population, traveling parents with small children. We serve a legitimate need in the marketplace that no other company can provide. We complete the customer vacation travel journey for parents because the parents can now ditch the car seats when flying with a baby," Nelson said. "Passengers can use the Kidmoto App to book a driver weeks in advance and not worry about the hassles of a car seat. It's a premium service because properly installing a child car seat takes time and skill."

Taxis and car services do not provide pre-harnessed and pre-installed car seats for child passengers, leaving children vulnerable to injuries in case of an accident. Kidmoto offers a safe and convenient alternative.

Parents can book their trips using the Kidmoto App or on the Kidmoto website.

A reviewer in Lattes & Runways posted:

"Overall, Kidmoto impressed us a lot. The attentive, detailed customer service was particularly important to me," the reviewer wrote. "In the case of a car seat pickup, knowing that someone is receiving and processing your requests is incredibly important. I was really happy with how attentive Kidmoto was."

The reviewer continued:

"I also felt the service delivered good value for the price. The trip was incredibly comfortable and convenient for a price not much higher than Uber surge pricing. Overall we were very happy with the service, and we can't wait to have another seamless trip home."

Quality Is Assured

At Kidmoto, professional drivers are trained by certified child seat installers. Kidmoto provides transportation in 3 vehicle classes- sedans, minivans, and large SUVs. These vehicles can have 1 to 4 car seats.

Kidmoto connects parents to screened, vetted, trained, and qualified professional drivers. Drivers use their registered, insured, and safety-inspected livery vehicles to provide reliable transportation services.

The driver recruitment process promotes a safe environment for both the driver and the passengers. Drivers undergo rigorous employment screening, which includes local and national criminal, terrorist, and sex offender registry searches.

About Kidmoto Technologies

Founded in 2016 by Nigel Nelson, Kidmoto Technologies runs an airport-to-hotel travel service for families with young children. The service operates in 50 airports and plans to add 20 more in 18 months.

The company's mission is to be a respected worldwide ground transportation provider for families with young children. The company is known for offering parents peace of mind on hectic travel days so they can concentrate on what matters- their families.

Kidmoto in the News

Kidmoto has been featured on Inc., Fox 5 New York, NY1, ABC7 NYC News, TripAdvisor, Mommy Nearest Mommy Poppins, NYC Tech Mommy, Baby Docs NYC, Baby Meets City, Park Slope Parent, and others.

