Kansas City Painting Contractors H M Precision Painting Seeing Huge Trend Towards White Exterior House Colors Which Last 30% Longer Than Other Colors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Morales co-owner of H M Precision Painting in Kansas City is seeing a big trend towards white as a color for home exteriors which last 30% longer even though it typically costs 30% more than other colors.

H M Precision Painting, who are top-rated painters in Kansas City, are not the only ones noticing this trend. According to a 2021 survey conducted by remodeling website Fixr, white is the exterior color most recommended by designers and industry influencers for people hoping to sell their house.

Choosing a White Shade for Exteriors

For those who want to be on-trend, Morales is seeing warm, creamy whites as the exterior paint color trend of 2021. With LRVs of around 80 to 84, these shades are just slightly off-white so they're not harsh to the eyes, but still warm, and inviting. Soft whites like these are stylishly paired with wood accents or black window trim.

White Exterior Painting Cost

Are white exteriors expensive? Morales revealed it can actually be cost-effective in the long term.

"Even though white typically costs 30 percent more than a traditional exterior paint job, the cost per year actually winds up being less for white exteriors," he said. "White paint typically lasts about four years more than a conventional neutral color paint job."

Morales explained, "Typically, people choose a low-mid tier paint when doing white exteriors because it takes 2 coats to cover the existing color. This equals to about 30 percent more paint and labor and therefore costs 30 percent more than a typical 1 coat paint job. This thicker layer of paint means it'll take more time for the paint to start to dry out and fade. That also protects the caulking from drying out and losing its flexibility."

When asked for tips on how to ensure your new paint job will last, Morales quickly replied, "Be thorough in painting prep."

"The actual application of paint is only a fraction of what makes it last. The biggest factor for a long-lasting exterior paint job is the preparation of the surface. That's why the best painting contractors give extra attention to prep work like pressure-washing, sanding, caulking, priming, and more. Not only will this result in a beautifully even paint job, it'll also save you from extra repainting expenses down the road."

About H M Precision Painting

Serving the entire Kansas City Metro Area, on both the Missouri and Kansas sides, H M Precision Painting works with residential and commercial clients to provide top-quality interior and exterior painting services.

Contact H M Precision Painting at (816) 203-0721 or visit https://hmpaintingkc.com/.

