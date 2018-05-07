Kansas City Runners Prepare to Break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Fastest Marathon Distance in Relay

"We are actively seeking out the fastest high school and collegiate sprinters from the Kansas City area to band together to smash the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Fastest marathon distance in relay," said Joe Ratterman, previously Chairman and CEO of Bats Global Markets and event co-organizer. "It's a great opportunity for local athletes to be a part of making history."

The event has already attracted several accomplished high school, collegiate, and masters sprinters. The organizers are recruiting another 40 to 60 top athletes to join this effort. Interested athletes are encouraged to register at the event's website (https://FastestMarathonEver.com).

A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator will be on site to oversee the relay, which is being hosted at the Johnson County Community College Indoor Track.

The event is also raising money for two local charities, Hope Faith Ministries and The Global Orphan Project. The event organizers have already raised over $50,000 to donate to these charities. Corporate sponsors supporting the event are recognized business leaders in the Kansas City area and include Cboe Global Markets, Mariner Wealth Advisors, C2F0, Garry Gribble's Running Sports, Bob Hamilton Plumbing, and Crown Realty.

"Mariner Wealth Advisors is proud to be a sponsor of the event," said Marty Bicknell, CEO and President of Mariner Wealth Advisors. "We have been long-time supporters of Global Orphan and their mission. It is an organization our entire company has embraced and many of our associates have traveled to Haiti to volunteer."

Sandy Kemper, Founder & CEO for C2FO said, "The C2FO marketplace provides businesses around the world access to the fastest and most convenient cash on earth. Sponsoring this event was a great fit with our culture to support entrepreneurial spirit while giving back to charities that support global and local community needs."

