Kansas City Steak Company Shares the Return of Their Holiday Gift Box

Premium Steaks in a Festive Holiday Box Make the Season Sizzle

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Steak Company™, a trusted name in premium steaks and gourmet foods, this week announced the return of its Holiday Gift Box as the centerpiece of all this season's gifts that sizzle. This ready-to-give premium gift box highlights the brand's dedication to exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and presentation — offering customers an effortless way to share steakhouse-caliber gifts that impress.

The featured Holiday Gift Box Sampler brings together a hand-selected assortment of Kansas City Steak Company's most beloved cuts, including tender Filet Mignon steaks, rich Kansas City Strip steaks, and flavorful Ribeye steaks. Beautifully packaged and ready to ship nationwide, it's designed to make holiday gifting simple, elegant, and unforgettable.

"Every holiday season, we aim to make gifting as effortless as it is meaningful," said Robert Daberkow, Director of Marketing for Kansas City Steak Company™. "With our 'Gifts That Sizzle' customers can give something truly special that embodies the spirit of thoughtful, delicious gifting. And by ordering early, customers can enjoy a more stress-free holiday season."

In addition to the Holiday Gift Box Sampler, Kansas City Steak Company™ offers a wide range of gourmet options perfect for every type of celebration. From Holiday entertaining and Christmas dinner to Corporate Gifts and last-minute gifting, each collection is crafted to deliver exceptional taste and presentation. Customers can also explore gifts under $150 and gifts under $200 for an elevated yet accessible gifting experience.

Kansas City Steak Company's full lineup of holiday gifts, Christmas gifts, and special offers is available now at KansasCitySteaks.com. With nationwide delivery and pre-order options, customers are encouraged to shop early to ensure timely, stress-free arrivals.

About Kansas City Steak Company™

Founded in 1932, Kansas City Steak Company™ began as a small, family-owned butcher shop in the heart of Kansas City and has grown into one of America's premier providers of fine steaks and gourmet foods. Known for its uncompromising commitment to quality and flavor, the company continues to deliver steakhouse-quality experiences and memorable gifts for every occasion. Guaranteed.

Media Contact:

Jenna Carlisle (Marketing Manager)

Kansas City Steak Company™

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13109477

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kansas City Steak Company