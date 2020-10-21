Kansas City Symphony Debuts Mobile Music Box Stage at Outdoor Venues Across Metro Area

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What weighs over 4,000 pounds and delights thousands of people every week? It's the Kansas City Symphony's new outdoor stage on wheels, the Mobile Music Box.

This brightly wrapped traveling stage is hard to miss, with colorful and expressive original artwork created by Kansas City's own Whiskey Design. The Mobile Music Box provides a comfortable and safe performing stage for the Symphony's musicians, who are thrilled to perform in front of live audiences again.

The KC Symphony is taking its new Mobile Music Box stage to various outdoor venues across the city.

At a time when audiences cannot come to indoor venues such as the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the Symphony is taking the music on the road to reach music lovers and families in every corner of the metropolitan area, with the goal of playing for every zip code in the greater Kansas City metro.

"It's been really rewarding because we feel much closer to the audience this year," says Associate Principal Double Bass Evan Halloin. "A lot of people come with their families, and we see a lot of kids. As the orchestra has gotten creative in finding new ways to bring music to the community, we're finding all of these things that are rewarding for us and rewarding for the audience, and I'm certain that we're going to want to continue these endeavors — even if the world went back to 'normal' tomorrow."

Since the Symphony launched its free fall outdoor concert series, its musicians have performed for fans and made new friends from the urban core to suburbs on both sides of the state line — from parking lots to farmers' markets to public parks. Most of the upcoming free outdoor concerts on the Symphony's fall schedule will include the Mobile Music Box. In the first month of this initiative, Symphony musicians have already performed over 50 concerts, reaching more than 10,000 people, with many more performances coming through the fall.

"It is so moving for our musicians to be performing live music again," says Executive Director Danny Beckley. "Kansas Citians of all walks of life are welcoming us into their neighborhoods and embracing our concerts with ardor and appreciation. It warms my heart to know that we are bringing comfort and enjoyment to people in the midst of the heaviness of these trying times."

For a listing of upcoming public performances featuring the Kansas City Symphony's Mobile Music Box, visit the Symphony online at kcsymphony.org.



