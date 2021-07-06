Kansas City Truck Accident Lawyer Lawrence Flick Encouraged By Truck Safety Issues Being Considered in Congress But Says More Is Needed

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of highway safety bills are being considered in the US Congress. Kansas City truck accident attorney Lawrence Flick of Flick Law Firm, who has been named among the Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers by the Trucking Trial Lawyers Association, is encouraged that these proposed laws would help improve transportation safety once enacted and hopes additional legislation will be introduced to further increase safety in the trucking industry.



Stop Underrides Act



An underride collision happens when a smaller vehicle moves under a large truck, potentially pinning motorists underneath. Rear underride guards are required on many trucks, but according to Flick, better standards are needed to further reduce deaths and serious injuries.



The Stop Underrides Act of 2021 would additionally require front and side underride guards, and update standards for these barriers.



Cullum Owings Safe Operating Speed Act



This bill requires speed limiters on certain commercial trucks limiting them to 65 mph in general, or 70 mph if they have technologies like adaptive cruise control.



"Commercial truckers feel pressured to cover more miles faster," Flick explained. "It's not difficult to add speed-limiting devices to newer trucks."



Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act



"A truck parked on the highway shoulder can be a 'sitting duck' that other vehicles could smash into," said Flick. "A common excuse is a shortage of highway-accessible truck parking."



Now, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act aims to fund more truck parking along federal-aid highways. In total, $755 million would be granted if the bill is enacted.



More Trucking Legislation Needed



Flick also hopes for legislation on backing-up crashes and sideswipes. He explained that big rigs have large blind spots around them, and a 360-degree camera system would improve visibility for truckers.



"We don't want truck drivers to abandon basic backing safety techniques like 'Get Out And Look' (GOAL). But once you're back behind the wheel, maneuvering amid those blind spots can still be difficult," said Flick. "Hopefully these cameras will reduce the risk."



About The Flick Law Firm



The Flick Law Firm handles truck accident injury cases. Its Senior Attorney Lawrence Flick is among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers recognized by the National Trial Lawyers, and is rated 10.0 (Superb) by lawyer review site Avvo.



The firm has offices in Kansas City, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas. Call (816) 221-0501 or visit www.flicklawfirm.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12876015



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Flick Law Firm