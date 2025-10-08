Kansas City United Way 211 Pilots Frontline Quest with Frontline Group

Launching 90-Day vCon-Powered AI Integration to Reimagine Crisis Response

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind initiative, United Way of Greater Kansas City's 211 resource and referral line has partnered with Frontline Group to launch a 90-day pilot of Frontline Quest, a next-generation AI-powered communication intelligence platform that harnesses Virtualized Conversations (vCons) to transform crisis response at the contact center level.

This groundbreaking pilot integrates advanced AI and vCon technologies into the core of 211's local operations, bringing structure, insight, and real-time continuity to every call. Designed to capture every voice interaction as a secure, searchable, and context-rich digital asset, Frontline Quest marks a critical leap forward in how 211 serves its communities faster, smarter, and with more empathy.

"This isn't just a technology upgrade. It's a values-aligned transformation," said Jill Blankenship, CEO of Frontline Group. "Frontline Quest was built to amplify human connection through intelligent care. By working with United Way 211, we're showing what's possible when innovation is led by empathy and operationalized with integrity."

The Pilot: A 90-Day Proof-of-Impact

Spanning late August through December 2025, the pilot will evaluate performance improvements across a range of mission-critical outcomes:

First-call resolution rate

Referral accuracy and service routing

AI-powered quality assurance (QA) at scale

Agent enablement and onboarding speed

Cost-efficiency per call and per case

Frontline Group is providing the pilot, platform, implementation, and ongoing strategy support at no cost to United Way 211, underscoring a mutual commitment to scalable innovation that prioritizes impact over profit.

The Technology Behind the Mission: What vCons Enable

Traditional call centers rely on fragmented systems and manual notes that too often fail in moments of crisis. With vCons, every interaction becomes a structured digital asset that's enhanced with AI-generated urgency signals, sentiment analysis, real-time transcription, and secure, standards-based compliance (SCITT encryption).

Frontline Quest turns this intelligence into immediate agent support and long-term system insight, enabling:

Rapid post-call visibility into caller needs and trends

Cross-channel memory across voice, SMS

Automated documentation and coaching pathways

Effortless compliance and funding-ready reporting

According to Dr. Todd Jordan, Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director, 211 at United Way of Greater Kansas City, "This pilot is helping us move beyond traditional reporting metrics into something far more powerful: a living, learning system that supports our people, our partners, and our purpose."

A New Model for Nonprofit + Tech Collaboration

As part of a broader effort to explore sustainable innovation in the public service space, the pilot exemplifies how strategic alliances can remove barriers to adoption and foster shared ownership of solutions. Frontline's vCon architecture, developed in collaboration with Vconic's CTO, Thomas McCarthy-Howe, co-author of the IETF vCon draft, brings open standards, ethical data handling, and agent-first design to a field long underserved by traditional CX providers.

The pilot will be highlighted in October during the 211 Thrive conference session "Better Conversations, Smarter Support: AI in 211 Contact Centers," where leaders from all three organizations will share insights, results, and a framework for responsible AI integration across the 211 network.

About Frontline Group



Frontline Group is transforming customer care by pioneering an AI-enhanced, human-first approach to contact center and BPO services. Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Frontline delivers a full-circle suite that includes CX platform integration, support optimization, mobile agent enablement, and Voice AI services, deployment, and consulting. Backed by a sustainable, founder-led model and strategic alliances with innovators like Zoom, Nice, and Microsoft, Frontline is redefining the future of service, where intelligence meets humanity.

About United Way of Greater Kansas City

United Way of Greater Kansas City's mission is to mobilize people and resources to improve health, enhance youth opportunity, foster financial security, and build community resiliency—so that everyone has the ability to thrive. One of the principal ways we achieve our mission is by operating 211, our community's 24/7 resource and referral service which responded to 476,691 contacts in 2024. Translation is available by phone in 150+ languages. A self-service portal can also be accessed at 211KC.org .

