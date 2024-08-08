Kansas City University announces plans for anesthesiologist assistant program

JOPLIN, Mo., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City University (KCU), the leading provider of physicians for the state of Missouri, has announced plans to further expand its offerings by developing an anesthesiologist assistant program based at its Joplin, Missouri, campus. Designed to address the anesthesiology provider shortage, the new program will offer a Master of Health Science in Anesthesiology beginning in January 2026.

Anesthesiologist assistants work in a variety of clinical care settings.

Anesthesiologist assistants work collaboratively with physician anesthesiologists to provide patient care in a myriad of clinical care settings. The profession has emerged over the past few decades as a vital component of the anesthesiology care team.

This innovative 27-month program of study is a joint collaboration with Freeman Health System serving as a clinical partner with opportunities to engage Mercy Hospital – Joplin and hospitals in Kansas City as well.

The in-depth curriculum will cover anesthesia principles, pharmacology, patient assessment and advanced anesthesia practice techniques as well as hands-on clinical experiences working alongside accomplished anesthesiologists in diverse clinical settings. Students will gain a thorough understanding of both the science and art of anesthesia that will prepare them for the certification examination offered by the National Commission for the Certification of Anesthesiologist Assistants.

Graduates of the program will be well-prepared to pursue careers in various clinical settings including hospitals, surgical centers and pain management clinics. The demand for skilled anesthesiologist assistants continues to grow offering promising career prospects for program graduates.

"Our new anesthesiologist assistant program further advances KCU's mission of improving the well-being of the communities we serve and expands the offerings at our Joplin campus which currently includes a College of Osteopathic Medicine, a College of Dental Medicine and our new Center for Population Health and Equity," said Edward O'Connor, PhD, provost and executive vice president for academic, research and student affairs. "Our track record, combined with significant population health data and strong support from our Joplin community gives us the confidence to move forward with this new program."

In 2017, KCU established an additional medical school campus in Joplin to address the health needs of this rural area. Additionally, KCU's College of Dental Medicine opened in 2023 on the Joplin Campus and recently welcomed its second class of dental students.

