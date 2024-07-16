Kansas City University welcomes osteopathic leader and accomplished alumnus Dr. Robert Juhasz as board chair

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) ushers in a new era of governance with the appointment of Robert S. Juhasz, DO, MACOI, FACP, as chair of its Board of Trustees. A 1981 KCU College of Osteopathic Medicine alumnus, Juhasz stepped into this role on July 1, 2024, as he enters his sixth year of board service.

Robert S. Juhasz, DO, MACOI, FACP

Having served as the 118th president of the American Osteopathic Association, Juhasz brings a wealth of experience as a physician leader, educator and health care innovator. His leadership extends to influential roles, notably serving as president of Cleveland Clinic's South Pointe Hospital and as a member of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Board of Directors. A trailblazer in electronic health records (EHR), Juhasz identified the potential to revolutionize patient care and health care efficiency long before they became the industry standard. As a physician at the Cleveland Clinic in 2005, his expertise gained national recognition when he participated in a panel discussion with President George W. Bush on the benefits of EHR.

"As a leader in the profession and my close colleague for 22 years, Dr. Juhasz exemplifies osteopathic medicine's core principle of a holistic approach to both medicine and medical education," said Marc B. Hahn, DO, KCU president and CEO. "His extensive experience, innovative spirit and deep connection to our university make him an ideal chair for our board. His governance experience will help drive KCU's growth and amplify our mission of "improving the well-being of the communities we serve."

Juhasz voiced his excitement about the institution's strategic evolution and great potential. "KCU has evolved impressively from its roots as a small, standalone osteopathic medical school into a comprehensive health sciences institution offering programs in dental medicine, clinical psychology and biomedical sciences," Juhasz said. "This growth positions us strongly for the future. Our next challenge is to leverage this foundation to explore innovative opportunities that will further enhance our service to communities and advance health care education."

As he steps into his new role, Juhasz outlined several priorities, including supporting KCU's administration in fulfilling the university's mission, ensuring resources for continued growth and innovation in medical education, and expanding programs and collaborations to meet evolving health care needs.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork in achieving these goals, Juhasz shared his vision for a collaborative leadership approach. "In this rapidly changing health care landscape, our success will hinge on our ability to learn, adapt and work together. I am committed to supporting an environment that supports university growth and student achievement. By harnessing our collective wisdom, we will guide KCU toward new heights of excellence in education, research, and community impact."

Juhasz succeeds John P. Smith, DO, FACOS, who led the board with distinction for 7 years. "Dr. Smith did an outstanding job, and I appreciate his legacy," Juhasz said. "I'm honored to build upon his work and help guide KCU into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

A first-generation college student, Juhasz brings a unique perspective to his role on the board. "My background has instilled in me the values of resilience, hard work and seeking opportunities to serve," he shared. His commitment to excellence in patient care has earned him numerous accolades, including Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine's Phillips Medal of Public Service. Juhasz continues to serve the Cleveland Clinic as an emeritus staff member.

About Kansas City University

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fifth largest medical school in the U.S., the ninth most impactful medical school for primary care for the nation, the tenth most affordable of private medical colleges, and the leading producer of physicians for the State of Missouri. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University's campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a doctor of osteopathic medicine; a doctor of psychology in clinical psychology; a master of arts in bioethics; a master of science in the biomedical sciences; a master of business administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a new master of public health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Contact: Jennifer Lindholm

Digital and Media Relations Strategist

816.654.7037 (office)

913-314-0235 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Kansas City University