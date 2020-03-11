Kansas City Welcomes Renowned Veterans' Groups

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans' organizations The Rosie Network, National Veterans Transition Services, Inc. (NVTSI) and Veteran Business Project have selected Kansas City as their new home and are creating the Center for Military and Veterans Reintegration (CMVR). CMVR will serve as a hub for service members, veterans and their spouses to successfully prepare them for the return to civilian life. Kansas City-based Midtown Redevelopment Partners will provide these organizations with support in their mission. In winter 2020, they will open offices in the newly renovated Troost Corridor with temporary offices opening in the summer.

"As the heart of America, Kansas City is the perfect place given its easy access to any place in the country, veteran-friendly atmosphere, opportunities for employment, homeownership and small business development," says NVTSI President and Co-Founder, Maurice D. Wilson. "The vision for NVTSI is to combine REBOOT Workshops with artificial intelligence job matching to radically transform veterans' way of life in America."

The Rosie Network founder and CEO, Stephanie Brown is looking forward to expanding their services to the Kansas City area. "Our mission is simple: to help our active-duty, veterans and military spouses successfully realize the American Dream of small business ownership. We all want the same thing – to set our transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses up for success."

Troost Midtown Redevelopment Partners and NVTSI will host a REBOOT Your Life Seminar™ for Military and Veterans Wednesday, March 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. A reception will follow the seminar.

To find out more visit USCMVR.org.

Center for Military and Veterans Reintegration (CMVR)

CMVR will serve as a hub for service members, veterans and their spouses to successfully prepare them for the return to civilian life. This organization will help them find both entrepreneur and high skilled jobs.

National Veterans Transition Services, Inc (NVTSI)

NVTSI is dedicated to assisting veterans in adjusting to civilian life and securing meaningful employment by integrating best-practice performance social solutions and behavior-based technologies to help them transition from the military to a civilian environment.

The Rosie Network

The Rosie Network develops entrepreneurial programs and support services for military families, transitioning service members and veterans, increasing financial stability and self-sufficiency for families who serve.

Veteran Business Project (VBP)

Veteran Business Project promotes military, veteran and spouses' small business ownership opportunities. VBP offers a one of a kind "vharmony™️" business match-making service. This unique service connects veterans/spouses seeking to acquire established businesses with business owners wanting to divest.

Midtown Redevelopment Partners

Midtown Redevelopment Partners is a Kansas City-based development group. The vision of this group is to revitalize the historic Troost commercial district.

