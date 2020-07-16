Kansas City's Danza Announces Upcoming Hip Hop Album

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Kansas City is home to a unique music and arts community, and from within that special, tight-knit community rose the hip hop artist known as Danza. In partnership with the New Jersey-based Unable Music Group, Danza has announced that he will release a new full length album this September, preceded by three singles, the first of which will hit stores on Friday, July 24. Official music videos will accompany many of the tracks, and will highlight Danza's eccentric style and laid back personality. This marks the first new music from Danza since the 2017 release of the critically acclaimed album Danza Special .

Danza's Garden (9/11/2020) album cover Kansas City-based hip hop artist Danza.

Danza delivers lush melodies alongside feel-good lyrics. He pairs his dazzling performance style and congenial songwriting, with pop-laced soul that delivers celebratory hip hop anthems for life's highs, lows, and in-betweens. Danza's inward-looking voice offers empathy and gives hope for tomorrow's fun seekers. Coupled with his eccentric intuitions in style, Danza's music is a unique outlet for very personal thoughts, words, and feelings that he has carried with him through the years.

On his newest album, Danza's Garden , Danza showcases his personal and artistic growth. The album, as a whole, metaphorically represents a garden: beauty, nourishment, cultivation and roots. Danza's Garden developed as the artist was falling in love with his soon-to-be wife, identifying his personal truths while grappling with rising societal dissonance. The album is a journey through the hopelessness brought by division and hate, to the healing power and elevation of love and beauty. Danza invites the listener to look inward with honesty, keep growing, and enjoy the ride.

Danza's new music can be heard starting on July 24 with the release of the single "Magical Ride". The singles "Sweet Like That" (mixed by Grammy-winning producer Elton Chueng of Chance the Rapper fame) and "Oh My Lanta" will follow on August 7 and August 21, respectively, with the album dropping on September 11. Pre-orders for the album are being accepted now at iTunes and DanzaSpecial.com. All of the music is being distributed globally by Unable Music Group, and will be available on all major retailers and streaming services. Additionally, the album will be available on CD through Amazon and Danza's website.

