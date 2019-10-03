Kansas City's Westport District is Getting Hotter This Fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westport District is experiencing an outpouring of interest by businesses and developers seeking to be in this coveted, central location known for its historic, authentic vibe. Westport is one of the metro's top dining destinations with a large variety of cuisines. Restaurants outnumber other types of businesses in the district - and the choices continue to grow. Highlights from the new restaurant offerings range from fresh seasonal menu options and breakfast, to comfort food of all types: burgers, pizza, biscuits, ice cream, wings, and Belgian honeycomb-style waffles.



Mickey's Hideaway replaces one of the district mainstays, McCoy's Public House and Brewery which opened in 1997. If you loved McCoy's, Mickey's will be the place for you. This restaurant includes a large inviting patio which will again become a favorite gathering place in the heart of Westport.



Jerusalem Café, a long-time Kansas City favorite for Middle Eastern food, has been in Westport for 30 years and will soon move to a larger space a block from its current location. The new space will allow them to have a brick oven to bake fresh pita and pastries as well as more space for dining.



"Development and investment in the area have been very strong during the past year," said Kim Kimbrough, Executive Director of the Westport Business League. "This walkable area has a nice balance of entertainment, business, and residential uses – that attracts people looking to dining out. It is also attractive to investors where the average business tenure of 18.5 years leads the region."



Westport has 236 businesses, counting the new additions to open soon or recently opened. Collectively, these businesses have over 4,000 employees working in the district and serve more than a million people each year who visit Westport's compact, walkable area. Businesses coming soon or recently opened include:



Mickey's Hideaway, 4057 Pennsylvania – opens October 7 , locally grown offerings and seasonal menu of KC favorites



, locally grown offerings and seasonal menu of KC favorites Tin Roof, 424 Westport – opening early in 2020, restaurant and bar featuring live Nashville music and Southern-inspired menu



music and Southern-inspired menu Sweet Combforts & Wingman Café, 4117 Pennsylvania – Fall opening, featuring street food, honeycomb, handheld, Belgian waffles and wings



The Mail Center, 4050 Pennsylvania – opened in August, shipping options, packaging/crating, printing, copies in Manor Square



Jerusalem Café, 515 Westport Rd – Fall opening at the new location, long-time, Kansas City favorite is moving to a larger site offering Middle Eastern specialties



favorite is moving to a larger site offering Middle Eastern specialties KC Smoke Burger, 431 Westport Rd – late Fall opening, flame-grilled, smoked 100% pure-beef burgers



Big Biscuit, 4039 Mill St. – Fall opening, breakfast items including biscuits and gravy, omelets, brunch, and burgers



Shot Stop Bar & Grill, 4120 Pennsylvania – Fall opening, a restaurant and pub with chalkboard posted novelty shots, drinks, and energy shots



Lotus, 421 Westport Rd – opened in August, Upscale nightlife with cocktails upstairs and an EDM night club below



Signal Theory, 4050 Pennsylvania – relocating in November, brand development, marketing, and design firm leasing 41K sq. ft of office space in Manor Square

Historic 4144 Pennsylvania building incorporates four establishments



Denver Biscuit Company, 4144 Penn –opening at end of the year, Southern-style, handmade biscuit sandwiches and comfort foods



Frozen Gold, 4144 Pennsylvania – opening at end of the year, offers decadent, soft-serve ice cream at a window



Fat Sully's Pizza, 4144 Pennsylvania – opening at end of the year, New York-style pizza, with an order window



Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania – opening at end of the year, retro-swank, hipster bar and restaurant

Westport is the oldest part of Kansas City. Originally called West Port, the once independent town got its name as it was the westernmost village where pioneers stocked up before venturing into western territories. This eclectic and historic mixed-use district gets its charm from its pedestrian-friendly streetscape, its diversity of people, and a mix of trendy boutiques, eateries, and popular entertainment and nightlife venues. Westport, where everyone's welcome.



