Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine continues to grow faculty with addition of Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS; Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D. and Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D.

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM) at Kansas Health Science Center (KHSC), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently appointed three additions to its faculty: Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS, clinical faculty; Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences and Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences.

Eustaquio Abay II, MD, FACS, clinical faculty, is a leader of local and national medical and civic organizations. A clinician, surgeon, and teacher, he is committed to medical education, advances in medicine and excellence in the art and practice of medicine. Dr. Abay founded both the Kansas Spine Hospital, as part of a Neuroscience Center of Excellence in the region, and the Abay Neuroscience Center, which is the biggest private neurosurgery group in the state of Kansas.

Nicholas Wohlgemuth, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences, spent the past decade as a teacher and scholar, most recently as visiting assistant professor in the Department of Biology at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. For the past five years, he was also a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Infectious Diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Dr. Wohlgemuth is a published author, experienced presenter, and dedicated member of professional organizations.

Lawrence Zoller, Ph.D., faculty, biomedical sciences, comes to KansasCOM as professor emeritus from the UNLV School of Dental Medicine. In his 48 years of teaching, Dr. Zoller has covered anatomy, histology, neuroanatomy, head and neck anatomy for graduate practicing dentists, endocrinology, and reproduction and sexuality. A published author, committee member and presenter, Dr. Zoller has received numerous awards for teaching excellence from both Boston University School of Dental Medicine and UNLV School of Dental Medicine.

The KansasCOM campus is currently under construction to transform 116,000 square feet of the iconic building at 217 E. Douglas Ave. in the heart of downtown Wichita. Nearing completion, the campus features clean inspirational design, innovative state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

About Kansas Health Science Center

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. Opening the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to health care. Learn more.

