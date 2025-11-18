Kansas Farmer Matt Splitter, ADM's Jenny Poling, and the ADM re:generations™ Program Take Top Honors at Field to Market's 2025 Sustainability Leadership Awards Ceremony

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® honored the recipients of its 2025 Sustainability Leadership Awards. Now in their ninth year, the awards recognize farmers, advisers, and collaborations demonstrating exceptional leadership in advancing continuous improvement in the sustainability of U.S. commodity crop production.

Meet the recipients of the 2025 Sustainability Leadership Awards:

2025 Farmer of the Year: Matt Splitter, Sterling, Kansas

Recognized for his outstanding conservation efforts and long-standing leadership in advancing sustainable agriculture, Matt Splitter was named the 2025 Farmer of the Year. Alongside his wife, Janna, Matt manages Splitter Farms, a fifth-generation family operation spanning 13,000 acres of corn, soybean, wheat, and sorghum. The Splitters have transformed their farm through a steadfast commitment to stewardship, adopting a "never-till" mindset, implementing conservation practices, and leveraging advanced data and precision ag tools to optimize inputs and improve soil health. 2025 Trusted Adviser of the Year: Jenny Poling, Midwest Climate Smart Origination Manager, ADM

Recognized for her exceptional leadership in supporting farmers' journeys of continuous improvement across more than 2.5 million acres and six states, Jenny Poling was recognized as the 2025 Trusted Adviser of the Year. Rooted in a background in plant science and research, Poling has become a trusted adviser to over 1,500 farmers, connecting them with technical and financial resources to adopt regenerative practices. 2025 Collaboration of the Year: ADM re:generations™

Recognized for outstanding cross-sector partnership in scaling regenerative agriculture, the 2025 Collaboration of the Year Award honors ADM and its network of partners—including farmers, agronomy and data experts, and downstream brands—for their work on the ADM re:generations™ program.



Registered in Field to Market's Project Directory, re:generations leverages the Fieldprint Platform® to measure outcomes, enhance transparency, and connect farm-level data to downstream sustainability goals—demonstrating how collaboration at scale can create lasting change across the value chain.

Each of this year's honorees exemplifies how innovation, stewardship, and collaboration can accelerate progress toward a more resilient future for agriculture. This year's program was made possible thanks to the support by Nestlé Purina PetCare and Arva Intelligence.

Learn more about the 2025 Sustainability Leadership Award winners at www.fieldtomarket.org/awards.

