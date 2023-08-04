Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits acquires Lukas Fine Wine & Spirits in Overland Park

Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits to operate store as Total Wine Spirits Beer & More and bring best in class service, price, and selection to the greater Kansas City marketplace

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits LLC, owned by Robert Trone, announced today it has acquired Lukas Fine Wine & Spirits in Overland Park, located at 12100 Blue Valley Parkway.

The store will operate as Total Wine Spirits Beer & More and will remain open while it undergoes renovations expected to be completed in 2024. The 40,000 sq. ft. store will offer a full assortment of more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits, and 2,500 beers. The store will feature the most comprehensive and unique shopping experience for consumers looking for the best value, expert service and highest quality in wines, spirits, and beers.

Once remodeled, the store will feature a climate-controlled wine cellar for high-end wines and rare selections plus a walk-in humidor for fine cigars. Additionally, the store will have a high tech "wine education center" classroom that is fully equipped with A/V capabilities that allows the store team to offer in-store wine, beer, and spirits classes as well as community meetings and events.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to serve Overland Park and the greater Kansas City area," said Robert Trone. "I am committed to offering our customers a best-in-class store and great customer service, a wide selection, and low prices. I am delighted to provide a significant investment in the store and community. In addition, I look forward to continuing to deliver to the many restaurants that are serviced by the store today and expand our level of service to these restaurants and to others."

Current Lukas store employees will join the Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits team. "We are pleased this transaction has been completed in a manner that provides continued employment and expanded opportunities for our current store employees" said Karen Heller and Jerry Miller, the current owners of the Overland Park store.

Harry Lukas, founder of the Lukas store brand and advisor to existing store owners, stated "I am pleased Robert Trone and Kansas Fine Wine & Spirits have acquired the Overland Park store. I am confident they will continue to provide excellent value to customers and effectively serve the local community."

