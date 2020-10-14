Kansas Global Trade Services Shifts Operations to Digital Workplace

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas Global Trade Services, an international trade consulting firm, announced its shift to a new, more agile workplace model that matches the firm's digital and physical resources to client's individual requirements—regardless of the customer's geographic location.

Kansas Global transitioned to the new approach to serve the needs of its clients, eliminate geographic limitations, and open the doors to bridge departments and offices across disparate locations and continue the growth trajectory of the firm. The emergence of COVID-19 during the design process introduced a new set of real-world challenges that helped to inform the firm's transition to the new business model—and speed up the firm's efforts to position itself at the digital vanguard of trade consulting.

"Kansas Global is shifting day-to-day operations away from what has been primarily an office-based workplace—and into a virtual environment," said Kansas Global Trade Services President & CEO Karyn Page. "Our business model also includes scalable access to co-working facilities on an as-needed basis. The implementation of this new operating paradigm—which was already underway, better accommodates the needs and preferences of our clients—in Kansas, across the United States and globally."

By leveraging technology to move the firm away from a rigid, traditional workplace model and toward a more digitally defined enterprise, the firm is gaining the ability to enhance the quality of its client engagements though faster communications, enhanced information-sharing, better collaboration, and more effective decision-making.

"Kansas Global's new business model allows it to provide its customers with a complete range of both remote and in-person services by combining the flexibility of digital technology with access to boots on the ground—whenever and wherever they are needed," said Maxi Volt Corp. President Mark Wingate, a member of the Kansas Global Board of Directors. "This integrated strategy allows Kansas Global to provide its customers with highly customized service at all times, and when required, to engage with them personally at whatever time and place they require."

Page noted that the firm will continue to adjust its model to address the quickly evolving complications to trade presented by the COVID pandemic.

"Providing sound, timely and smart trade consulting is a complicated undertaking even in the most prosperous economic times," Page said. "We at are confident that—even amid today's challenges—our redesigned, approach to this task will set a new standard in customer-centric trade consulting.

Kansas Global will continue to have a presence in Wichita, Kan., at Groover Labs.

Kansas Global Trade Services is an international trade consulting firm that provides customized consulting and export services to help businesses, governments and other organizations establish, expand and strengthen their presence and participation in international markets. Since 1987, our experienced export assistance professionals have helped our clients design market-entry strategies that cut through red tape, identify, and leverage partnership opportunities, overcome documentation challenges, and fast-track sales and relationships abroad. For more information visit, www.kansasglobal.org

