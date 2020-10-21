Kansas Governor Attends Ribbon Cutting for Nor-Am Cold Storage Facility in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nor-Am Cold Storage, a public, full-service refrigerated warehouse operation, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new state-of-the-art 148,000-square-foot facility located in Dodge City, Kansas. "Nor-Am is an outstanding, family-oriented company, and its cold-storage capabilities are a critical component in the safe distribution of the high-quality food products Kansas is known for," Governor Laura Kelly said. "Between its two locations, the company will play an essential role in our state's efforts to keep food on the plates of families statewide and nationwide. I am pleased to welcome Nor-Am to another Kansas community."

This new freezing, storage and processing location, built by Tippmann Innovation ('Ti'), a nationally recognized leader in the construction of cold chain facilities, is the latest expansion of Nor-Am's business. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art freezing equipment, high-density racking, semi-automated pallet shuttle technology with nearly 17,000 pallet positions, and a 50,000-square-foot processing area. "We believe this new facility not only enhances Nor-Am's existing food-supply-chain infrastructure, but also has a direct positive impact on the local economy by adding approximately 90 essential jobs to the area," said Scott Albers, President for Nor-Am Cold Storage.

A project like this requires planning, expertise and execution, which Nor-Am entrusted to Ti. "Over the past 20 years, Ti has supported several projects for Nor-Am, and as a result of this grown relationship, they knew they could count on us to do a great job with this facility," said Sam Tippmann, Principal at Ti. "On behalf of Ti, we couldn't be more excited to deliver this modern facility to Nor-Am and to the community. We know it will be efficient and effective in meeting the market demands of Nor-Am and their customers, now and into the future."

About Tippmann Innovation ('Ti'): Ti is known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States. Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold chain. The Ti consulting team provides unique solutions in providing a sustainable competitive advantage to our clients in keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today's modern cold chain. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana. Learn more @ www.ticold.com

About Nor-Am Cold Storage: Nor-Am Cold Storage is a public, full-service, refrigerated warehouse business with centrally located locations across the Midwest. Nor-Am provides services and temperature-controlled storage of USDA-inspected cold storage, dry storage, blast freezing, case picking, kitting programs and export services, as well as Pro-Visions packaging. Learn more @ nor-am.com

