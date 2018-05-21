Kansas' Hailey Colborn Crowned Miss Teen USA 2018

Hailey is a 17-year-old high school senior with a 4.0 GPA who will attend Princeton University this fall. The Wichita native plans to pursue a career as a political strategist and hopes to run for office one day. As a classically trained ballet dancer, Hailey started a mentorship program, SelfPosi, which teaches young women about the importance of self-love encouraged by her own experiences.

Contestants competed in Athletic Wear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look. Sophia-Dominguez-Heithoff crowned Hailey her successor at the conclusion of the annual event.

The Miss Teen USA selection committee who determined this year's winner included:

Brittney Rogers Collins , Miss Louisiana USA 2003; board member for Renee's Run, a non-profit organization committed to raising funds for pancreatic cancer research and treatment.

Award-winning sports journalist and analyst; former NFL reporter and columnist for ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Philadelphia Inquirer. Kalani Hilliker, Television star from DANCE MOMS, judge of TV show THE LOOK, model, author, designer and actress.

Television star from DANCE MOMS, judge of TV show THE LOOK, model, author, designer and actress. Bia Roldan , Multi-media journalist and news reporter for KTBS in Shreveport .

Multi-media journalist and news reporter for KTBS in . Crystle Stewart Sebrechts, Television host, model and actress; founder of MISS Academy (Manners, Image, Style, and Success), an organization committed to translating traditional values through pop culture; Miss USA 2008.

Television host, model and actress; founder of MISS Academy (Manners, Image, Style, and Success), an organization committed to translating traditional values through pop culture; Miss USA 2008. Marta Topran , Beauty Director at Seventeen, Cosmopolitan and Women's Health magazines; specializes in creating content for and connecting with Millennial and Gen Z women and teens across America.

Final Results:

First Runner-Up: Miss South Carolina Teen USA Kirby Elizabeth Self

Second Runner-Up: Miss Colorado Teen USA Chloe Zambrano

Third Runner-Up: Miss Illinois Teen USA Sydni-Dion Bennett

Top Five: Miss Colorado Teen USA Chloe Zambrano; Miss North Carolina Teen USA Kaaviya Sambasivam; Miss South Carolina Teen USA Kirby Elizabeth Self; Miss Kansas Teen USA Hailey Colborn; Miss Illinois Teen USA Sydni-Dion Bennett

For the first time ever, MISS TEEN USA® took place days prior to the 2018 MISS USA® Competition, which will air on Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET, live on FOX. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host, Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra will serve as competition insiders, and 98° and Lee Brice are set to perform. Miss USA will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of accomplished female entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry experts, including former Miss USA contestants. In the lead-up, fans have been voting for their favorite contestant to advance into the semifinals and will again be able to vote during the live broadcast. The two-hour event will conclude with Miss USA 2017 Kára McCullough crowning her successor, chosen from representatives of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A part of her prize package, the new Miss Teen USA receives: a $10,000 scholarship for continued education; a new Fiat 500 pop vehicle; a one-year supply of haircare products and tools from CHI Haircare; a formal wardrobe by Sherri Hill; a modeling portfolio; travel opportunities representing The Miss Universe Organization, sponsors, and charitable partners; a personal appearance wardrobe and professional styling.

The Miss Universe Organization

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global community that empowers women to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success. MUO believes that every woman should be "Confidently Beautiful." MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA® programs provide the 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts. The contestants and titleholders are leaders and role models in their communities, develop personal and professional goals, and inspire others to do the same. The Miss Universe Organization is an Endeavor company. To learn more, visit www.missuniverse.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) is a global leader in sports, entertainment and fashion operating in more than 30 countries. Named one of Fortune's 25 Most Important Private Companies, Endeavor is comprised of a number of industry-leading companies including WME, IMG and UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation and management; brand marketing, sponsorship and licensing; media sales and distribution; event operation and management; and sports training and league development.

