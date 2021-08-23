Kansas Health Science Center Adds Angela Carrick, DO, Eva Shay, DO, and Terence Ma, Ph.D., to Faculty

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently appointed three additions to its faculty: Angela Carrick, DO, as associate dean of pre-clinical education, assistant professor of emergency medicine; Eva Shay, DO, as professor, department chair of Osteopathic Principles and Practice; and Terence Ma, Ph.D., as professor and chair, Anatomy and Biomedical Science.

Angela Carrick, DO, is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician who recently worked at Norman Regional Health Systems in Norman, Oklahoma. Her roles there included serving as an emergency department attending physician, co-director of the Stroke Program, and as Associate Program Director of the Norman Regional Emergency Medicine Residency. She is a fellow of both the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP). Among the many committees she serves, Dr. Carrick is Chair of ACOEP Women's Committee and in 2020 was Chair of the Council of Residency Directors (CORD) in Emergency Medicine National Physician Suicide Awareness Day which occurs yearly on September 17. She is passionate about mentorship and serves both as a panelist for the American Academy of Emergency Medicine's Virtual Mentorship Program for Osteopathic Medical Students and a participant in Oklahoma Osteopathic Association's Medical Student Mentorship Program.

Eva Shay, DO, comes to the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where she had been on faculty since 2015, most recently as chair of the Department of Osteopathic Principles and Practice and associate professor of clinical sciences. She was also a faculty advisor for several student groups, including the inaugural chapter of the Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, is involved on numerous committees and is on the board of directors for Education Congo (North American Liaison Bureau). While serving in the U.S. Navy for 12 years, Dr. Shay was a general medical officer for the Naval Hospital Corpus Christi. She is certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians, and neuromusculoskeletal medicine – osteopathic manipulative medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine.

Terence Ma, Ph.D., M.B.A., was most recently chief executive officer of PlaceNets Consulting in Boston where he was a thought leader on medical education competencies, assessments, and program evaluations, and advised medical schools on educational technology. Dr. Ma has three decades of experience as a faculty member in medical education including the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, California Northstate University College of Medicine, Touro University Nevada, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He has spent his career educating health science professionals as a faculty member, course director, assistant dean, and associate dean. He has also served as a Chief Information Officer. In addition, Dr. Ma reviews for journals and conferences, writes book and software reviews. Because of his extensive knowledge, Dr. Ma is regularly invited to give presentations nationally and internationally, and serves on numerous committees on medical education, educational technology, and competency standards.

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is working through the accreditation process. The school is currently under construction, remodeling 116,000 square feet of the historic building at 217 N. Douglas to include state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

