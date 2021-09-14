Kansas Health Science Center Enhances Program Development with Addition of Diana Gordon, CFRE, Kimberly Long, Ph.D., and Rosemary Niedens

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently appointed three additions to its administration: Diana Gordon, CFRE, as director of philanthropy; Kimberly Long, Ph.D., as professor and director of research and scholarly activity; and Rosemary Niedens as professor and director of community scholars program.

Diana Gordon is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) with 25 years of experience working for nonprofits. She most recently served as president and chief development officer for the historic Orpheum Theatre. Prior to that she served as director of development at Exploration Place and Wichita State University Foundation where she led the successful fundraising campaign to restore an iconic outdoor mural by artist Joan Miro. She was named a 2018 Women in Business honoree for her successes at the Orpheum Theatre and for her commitment to mentoring young women professionals in her field.

Kimberly Long, Ph.D., most recently worked at Newman University where she was provost and vice president for academic affairs, and professor of psychology. In 2017 she led the university's 10-year comprehensive reaffirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, resulting in the first "no-finding/no-monitoring" report in the history of the institution. She continues to serve as team chair and a peer evaluator for the Peer Reviewer Corps of the Higher Learning Commission and was professor of psychology and assistant vice president for academic affairs at the University of Mary before moving to Wichita. In 2020, she was recognized in the Wichita Business Journal's "Women Who Lead in Education" issue.

Rosemary Niedens also comes to the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM from Newman University where she has served as associate vice president of academic affairs for 14 years. She has been with the Wichita-based university since 1999 and held various titles including academic services and student development, dean of students, and assistant professor of sociology. Niedens also owns her own consulting business, working with higher education institutions regarding assessment practices, student retention, and student success. She continues to work with the Higher Learning Commission Quality Services, where she has been for 12 years, providing guidance for multiple schools.

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is working through the accreditation process. The campus is currently under construction to transform 116,000 square feet of the iconic building at 217 N. Douglas in the heart of downtown Wichita. Nearing completion, the campus features clean inspirational design, innovative state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

###

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more.

SOURCE Kansas Health Science Center

Related Links

https://kansashsc.org/

