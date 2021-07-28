Kansas Health Science Center hires assistant professor of surgery, director of admissions

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently named James Joseph, Jr., M.D., as assistant professor of surgery and Adam Dean as its director of admissions.

Dr. Joseph is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who serves as president of Kansas Joint and Spine Specialists and, until recently, was chief of orthopedic surgery at Kansas Medical Center—both based in Wichita. In addition to his work as a surgeon, Dr. Joseph spent four years as a team physician for Wichita State University's men's basketball program and was an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He has been published numerous times in scholarly journals, spearheaded an effort to streamline the care of orthopedic patients and served as a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners.

Dean, who has spent the past 10 years as the assistant director of admissions at Kansas City University, has extensive experience in the analysis of recruitment trends and the development of multi-faceted recruitment efforts. While at KCU, Dean trained and led the school's recruitment staff, developed collaborative relationships across the university and assisted with university-wide marketing campaigns. Prior to his time at KCU, Dean was an admissions recruiter at Avila University—a private, Catholic institution, which is also located in Kansas City, Mo.

"The addition of Dr. Joseph and Adam Dean to our growing team marks a major step forward for the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM," said KHSC President and Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Masson, Psy.D. "Dr. Joseph possesses the unique combination of hands-on expertise and excellence in instruction while Adam provides us with the strategy and know-how to help us build our inaugural class of students and beyond."

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is currently working through the accreditation process. The school is currently under construction, remodeling 116,000 square feet of the historic building at 217 N. Douglas, to include state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is part of TCS Education System, an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. The system consists of five colleges and universities and the TCS System Office—a community of professionals providing strategic support and expertise in support of the integrated operations and collective impact of the entire TCS Education System community. In addition to KHSC, the System includes Pacific Oaks College, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. To learn more, visit https://www.tcsedsystem.edu/ and kansashsc.org.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

