Kansas Health Science Center is now Kansas Health Science University

"This name change reflects our growth and ongoing commitment to providing exceptional programs that produce forward-thinking, empathetic health care leaders," said Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., president of KHSU. "As Kansas Health Science University, we continue to build on our foundation of collaboration and partnerships to address the unique health care needs of Kansans and the nation."

This change is an important first step toward Kansas Health Science University positioning itself to explore new disciplines and degree programs and provide diverse opportunities for future students. The university's founding program, the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, will remain unchanged.

"This evolution is a significant milestone for KHSU, symbolizing their dedication to growth and their mission to cultivate forward-thinking, empathetic health care leaders through exceptional educational programs," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System. "These exciting updates exemplify our System's dedication to adapting and growing in response to the evolving needs of our students and communities. Together, we will continue to advance our mission and make a positive impact."

In 2018 The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that leverages shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes, began exploring opportunities to expand its System to include a medical school, recognizing a growing need for health infrastructure. Together, The Community Solution and KHSU established Kansas' first college of osteopathic medicine, Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), in 2019.

Kansas Health Science University is committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. KHSU opened the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022 to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to health care. KHSU is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit, integrated system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Learn more.

