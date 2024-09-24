Kansas Legal Group Opens its Doors in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Legal Groups is proud to announce the expansion of its network of law firms with the opening of Kansas Legal Group in Kansas City. As a sister firm to the highly respected Colorado Legal Group, Nebraska Legal Group, and New Mexico Legal Group, Kansas Legal Group will bring a new level of legal expertise and client-focused service to the Kansas City area. The firm is led by Managing Attorney, Igers Vangjeli, whose interest in law began at a young age and has since driven him to become a leading attorney in the region.

David Crum, CEO of US Legal Groups, expressed his excitement about the new office, stating, "Our mission has always been to provide exceptional legal services tailored to our clients' needs. With Igers Vangjeli at the helm of Kansas Legal Group, we are confident that this new office will uphold our commitment to excellence and become a trusted resource for the Kansas City community."

Igers Vangjeli's passion for the law ultimately led him to earn his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law. After graduation, Vangjeli moved to Kansas City, where he quickly fell in love with the city and its people. Since then, he has dedicated his career to serving the legal needs of the Kansas City community, bringing with him years of experience and a reputation for integrity and dedication.

As a previous divorce litigation manager, Igers is known for his approach to starting cases on amicable and cooperative terms, believing that collaborative communication is essential for successful resolutions. He is deeply committed to guiding his clients through the legal process, ensuring they feel confident, secure, and well-protected from beginning to end. Being a highly skilled negotiator, Igers understands what matters most to his clients.

Igers Vangjeli and the team at Kansas Legal Group are ready to serve clients in the Kansas City area, offering the same high standards of legal service that have made its sister firms trusted names in family law across multiple states.

For more information, please visit http://www.kansaslegalgroup.com/ or contact (913) 456-5738.

US Legal Groups is a network of premier law firms dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal services across the United States. With offices in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, and now Kansas, we are committed to helping clients navigate complex legal matters with confidence.

SOURCE Kansas Legal Group