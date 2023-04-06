Kansas Medicaid Beneficiaries Encouraged to Act Early to Confirm Eligibility

Sunflower Health Plan urges KanCare members to update their contact information and respond quickly to requests from KanCare

LENEXA, Kan., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Kansas, Sunflower Health Plan is committed to ensuring Kansans have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage.

In line with its mission, Sunflower is equipping its Medicaid members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming KanCare renewal deadlines.

"We're encouraging members to update their eligibility information and respond quickly to any notices they receive from KanCare so they may maintain their current health coverage," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower president and CEO.

In March 2020, KanCare paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination – as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Due to a provision in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, KanCare, which oversees the Medicaid program for Kansans, has again initiated its processes to review and update participants' eligibility information.

Sunflower aims to raise awareness about the redetermination process and resources available to help members maintain their coverage. As a first step, Sunflower Health Plan is reminding members to review and update their contact information on kancare.ks.gov by clicking on the red chat bubble. It's also critical that members watch for any KanCare notifications alerting them of next steps to verify eligibility and next steps for enrollment.

"Having health insurance coverage is an essential part of Kansans' ability to access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Stephens. "At Sunflower, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are helping current KanCare beneficiaries maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or wish to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Kansas, visit kancare.ks.gov. To learn more about Sunflower Health Plan, visit www.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

