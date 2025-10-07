Kansas Partners with Esper to Set a New Standard in Statewide Regulatory Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper is proud to announce that the State of Kansas has selected our end-to-end regulatory platform as the official system of record for all executive branch agencies' regulatory workflows. This decision marks a significant step forward in modernizing how Kansas develops, manages, and publishes its administrative rules.

A Unified, Modern Regulatory Platform for Kansas

With Esper, Kansas will now have a modern, digital, and collaborative platform for every stage of the rulemaking process—from drafting and internal review to publication and public access.

By adopting Esper, Kansas will be able to:

Collaboratively draft regulations in real time, enabling multiple stakeholders to work together with version control and structured workflows.





Automate task-based workflows with configurable approvals, due date tracking, and role-based permissions.





Streamline regulatory publication, allowing for seamless submission, scheduling, and advanced public search capabilities.





Enhance transparency and engagement by making regulations more accessible and trackable for both agencies and the public.

These capabilities build on Esper's proven role as the trusted system of record for regulatory management, relied upon by state agencies nationwide to deliver accuracy, efficiency, and accountability.

"Kansas is committed to leading the way in building a more efficient and accessible regulatory system. Our partnership with Esper equips state agencies with modern capabilities to work more efficiently, operate with greater transparency, and deliver lasting impact for Kansans."

— Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State

A Shared Commitment to Modernization

"At Esper, we are honored to support Kansas in modernizing its regulatory platform," shared Maleka Momand, CEO of Esper. "By creating a single, digital system of record for their agencies, Kansas is taking a bold step toward greater efficiency, transparency, and collaboration in governance. We're excited to help bring that vision to life."

Esper's partnership with the State of Kansas underscores our mission to help governments modernize the way they manage regulations—empowering both public servants and the communities they serve.

