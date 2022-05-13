Kansas Radar Company to Showcase Launch Monitor Engineered for Tiger Woods

"I asked Full Swing to develop a launch monitor that I knew I could trust every shot with. They delivered and it's better than I expected," said Tiger Woods. "Knowledge is so valuable in the game of golf, and this provides me with all the data I need to keep progressing."

Since the Full Swing KIT has been used by Tiger Woods., the Full Swing KIT has been making waves throughout the golf industry as a result of its more affordable price point ($3,999 or financing as low as $195/month), state-of-the-art technology, accuracy, and ease of use. It has been rapidly adopted on practice ranges around the world by golfers of all skill levels, top instructors, and iconic courses like Pebble Beach within its first few months on the market.

"Tiger has trusted our technology for years indoors due to our consistency and accuracy." Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing said. "We have created the most innovative launch monitor designed for the best player in the history of the game with a user-friendly experience that will help players of all levels."

Now offered in Outdoor, Indoor and Game Mode, the KIT Launch Monitor provides precision in-flight ball tracking made possible through micro-Doppler radar technology developed in Lawrence, Kansas by Ainstein.

To register for the event, click here to sign up.

For more information on the KIT Launch Monitor, visit the Full Swing website.

About Ainstein AI – A Lawrence, Kansas company

Known as the Einsteins of autonomous drones and vehicles, this local sensor company improves the way we drive, fly, work and live through perception imaging radar technology. Named CES Top Tech, Ainstein's high resolution radars deliver uncompromised precision and reliability in the IoT, Automotive, Aerospace and Specialty Vehicle marketplaces. Visit ainstein.ai for more information.

About AdventHealth Championship

The AdventHealth Championship, a PGA TOUR sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour, is conducted annually at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. This four-day, 72-hole competition features 156 players from around the world vying for a total purse of $750,000. As the path to the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour features some of the most talented professional golfers who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc. Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. Their latest offering, the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

SOURCE Ainstein