Kansas Soybean Commission Launches Teacher Awareness Program Showcasing Today's Agricultural Practices

This immersion, created for high-school science and social studies classes, will support and promote the Discovering Farmland curriculum. To drive student engagement, it incorporates 360-degree videos of a pig farm and two companion activities that explore aspects of animal care and sustainable food production. The program encourages farmers to be present during the lessons to provide perspective on how agriculture is continuously improving and to answer students' questions.

"The Kansas Soybean Commission is proud to partner with USFRA in this educational outreach effort. We believe teachers and students should have access to agricultural resources even if they are in an urban or suburban setting," said Kansas Soybean Commission CEO Kenlon Johannes. "Because the students of today will be making the decisions of tomorrow, it is important that they be educated on the many facets of agriculture and its importance to society and our economy."

In addition to the 360-degree video activities, the Discovering Farmland curriculum uses content from the award-winning documentary, FARMLAND, a film by James Moll. It includes compelling activities like the Digital Exploration (investigating food product labels), SMART Farm Virtual Field Trip, and Interactive Lesson Plans, which build off the four free lesson plans (Farming as an Industry, Educated Consumers, Breaking Down Stereotypes, and Challenges in Farming and Ranching). These activities inspire students in urban areas to gain insight and an understanding of where their food comes from and how farmers and ranchers produce it.

Through the USFRA and Discovery Education partnership, the Discovering Farmland program has reached more than 1 million students, with nearly 20,000 curriculum downloads.

To access Discovering Farmland's lessons plans and activities and to learn more, visit www.discoveringfarmland.com.

About Kansas Soybean Commission

The Kansas Soybean Commission, established in 1977 and headquartered in Topeka, includes nine volunteer farmer-commissioners who are elected by their peers. They oversee investments of the legislated "soybean checkoff" assessment in research, consumer information, market development, industry relations and farmer outreach to improve the profit opportunities for all Kansas soybean farmers.

About U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance® (USFRA®)

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA) consists of more than 100 farmer and rancher led organizations and agricultural partners representing virtually all aspects of agriculture, working to engage in dialogue with consumers who have questions about how today's food is grown and raised. USFRA is committed to continuous improvement and supporting U.S. farmers and ranchers' efforts to increase confidence and trust in today's agriculture. To learn more, visit our website at www.fooddialogues.com. You can also find USFRA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

