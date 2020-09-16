Kansas State University Partners with SARIN Energy to Innovate New UVC Germicidal Lighting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas State University (www.k-state.edu) recently finalized an agreement with SARIN Energy (www.SARINEnergy.com) to research, develop and test UVC sterilization lights for a wide range of applications. The news was announced by Inayat Noormohmad, President of SARIN. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kansas State University to further research, develop and test our brand of UVC products," said Noormohmad.

Testing will be held in a state-of-the-art BSL-2 laboratory by Dr. Manreet S Bhullar, Research Assistant Professor with the Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources at Kansas State University. Dr. Bhullar has expertise in the antimicrobial efficacy of UVC lights regarding food safety and fresh produce. He is interested in furthering research on the viability of UVC lighting to kill pathogens, as well as develop unique devices to apply his findings in new and vital areas. "This is a great opportunity to study a variety of UVC products that I did not have access to prior," said Dr. Manreet Bhullar. "I am most excited about leveraging SARIN's engineering knowledge and supply chain advantage to create inventive UVC solutions which I am hopeful will have a significant impact."

SARIN Energy continues to build a relationship with K-State as more tests are done on current product lines to verify sterilization performance, but also keeps to the drawing board to pioneer crucial equipment in safeguarding the public. "As one of the only methods to consistently eliminate aerosol microbes and protect delicate goods that can't be treated with chemicals, UVC is continuing to solidify its place in the future of illness prevention," Noormohmad said.

SARIN Energy and Kansas State University are under way to produce advanced products for everyday applications and spaces like the food and beverage industry. In the meantime, SARIN already offers a broad range of innovative, effective, and cost-conscious UVC devices which have already passed multiple levels of trials. To learn more about the Kansas State University Horticulture and Natural Resources Department visit hnr.k-state.edu/research/.

SARIN Energy Solutions:

SARIN Energy was established in 2012 with a foundation in the environmental and financial benefits of LED lights. As a lighting manufacturer and supplier based in Overland Park, SARIN was well poised to further develop UVC lighting in 2019 through strategic alliances with experts focused on UVC technology for over a decade. With an emphasis on safety and quality, they take pride in serving clients in various industries throughout the Kansas City area and across the United States. Since its creation, the company has been recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce, Thinking Bigger Business Media, and the Kansas City Business Journal. SARINEnergy.com/uvc/

Kansas State University:

Kansas State University is a comprehensive, research, land-grant institution serving students and the people of Kansas, the nation, and the world with its four campuses since its founding in 1863. It does this through an array of undergraduate and graduate degree programs, research and creative activities, and outreach and public service programs that focus on building and protecting global food systems, designing and disseminating better health and nutrition practices, enabling impactful technology, enhancing well-being and decoding nature. https://www.k-state.edu/

SARIN Energy Contact: Rob Gonzalez, 913-242-5663

Kansas State University Contact: Greg Tammen, 913-307-7311

SOURCE SARIN Energy

