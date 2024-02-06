Kansas Supreme Court Reinstates Law License of Lawyer Bradley A. Pistotnik

News provided by

Bull Attorneys, P.A. (Formerly Brad Pistotnik Law)

06 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

WICHITA, Kan. , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Supreme Court reinstated the Kansas law license of lawyer Bradley A. Pistotnik on January 19, 2024. Brad Pistotnik plans on returning from Florida to recommence the practice of law with Bull Attorneys, P.A. Pistotnik will return as CEO of Bull Attorneys, P.A. and Tony L. Atterbury will remain as President.

Tony L. Atterbury said, "The entire staff and I are excited for Mr. Pistotnik to return to the practice of law and return to Bull Attorneys. Brad will instantly be able to help our personal injury clients by providing excellent service to injured people across the state of Kansas."

Pistotnik started practicing law in 1981 and opened the original Pistotnik Law back in 1983 to help Kansans who were involved in motor vehicle accidents and catastrophic injuries from accidents caused by semi-trucks, trains, construction equipment and farm implements. It later changed names to Brad Pistotnik Law and then its present name of Bull Attorneys.

Atterbury was ecstatic about Pistotnik's return and said, "With Brad's knowledge of federal regulations for commercial motor vehicle cases, both Brad and I will be able to take on more semi-truck accidents which are extremely difficult and time consuming. Our truck accident injury victims will be well served by both of us." Pistotnik authored "Truck Accidents Kill."

During Pistotnik's absence Atterbury carried on the Bull Attorneys tradition of helping injury victims across Kansas. He also continued the Bull Attorney's tradition of the annual Christmas Toy Giveaway.

With the return of Pistotnik to Bull Attorneys both Pistotnik and Atterbury will continue their dedication to helping injured people of every type, creed, color and race to restore their lives after a catastrophic motor vehicle collision.

Bull Attorneys are well known for their TV commercials where Pistotnik and Atterbury are seen atop bulls called Texas Longhorns. During Pistotnik's brief absence Bull Attorneys continued the tradition of the Bull as a symbol of strength with a creative animated talking bull who would assist Atterbury when talking with injury clients in commercials. 

The Bull Attorneys are known for multiple charitable causes for Kansans in addition to Christmas toys. Other events are the Annual Turkey Giveaway at Thanksgiving in Western Kansas, the Honor A Nurse program on KSN, and the Toy Mountain Ronald McDonald House toy drive with KAKE.

SOURCE Bull Attorneys, P.A. (Formerly Brad Pistotnik Law)

