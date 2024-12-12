Kansas Tech CEO Ben Foster Appointed to Vice Chair of National Broadband Association Board

Ben Foster leads Kansas' largest independently owned broadband and communications company.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association announced the election of board officers for 2025, including Ben Foster as Vice Chair. Foster is the president & CEO of Twin Valley and ISG Technology – together the largest independently owned broadband and communications company in Kansas. Twin Valley is rapidly growing as a rural Kansas fiber and small-to-medium business IT provider, while ISG is a top national competitor in mid-to-enterprise level IT services with locations in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

As the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based broadband companies, NTCA is committed to advancing policies that help close the digital divide and advocating on behalf of its members in the legislative and regulatory arenas. The association also provides educational programming, training and development by publishing comprehensive industry research, conducting in person and virtual events, and offering an array of employee benefit programs.

"NTCA is instrumental in setting industry policy and putting important legislation in front of lawmakers," Foster said. "In my role as Vice Chair of the NTCA board, I aim to bring a rural Kansas perspective to national broadband policy discussions, ensuring the voices of local providers and communities are heard."

In its Pledge made to rural communities, Twin Valley commits to building the most reliable broadband network and supporting meaningful outreach initiatives, including digital inclusion efforts. Industry policy and federal funding are keys to delivering on those commitments.

As a fourth-generation leader of the Twin Valley family of companies, Foster brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the NTCA board, which he has served on from 2011 to 2014 and 2022 to present, acting as secretary/treasurer in the 2024 board year. He also serves as a board member for the Kansas Fiber Network.

As NTCA board vice chair, Foster joins officers Roxie Jorgenson, director at MTA (Palmer, Alaska), who will serve as chair, and Ross Petrick, general manager/CEO of Alliance Communications Cooperative Inc. (Garretson, S.D.), who will serve as secretary/treasurer. Foster was also re-elected to serve as the Central Region Commercial Director.

"As we head into a new year, I look forward to working with all of our board members to implement our new strategic plan centered around our efforts to advocate for the continued viability and sustainability of the Universal Service Fund," said NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About NTCA

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing about 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovative change in smart rural communities across America. In an era of transformative technological developments, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, NTCA members are advancing efforts to close the digital divide by delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks. Their commitment to building sustainable networks makes rural communities fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture and education, and it contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at www.ntca.org.

