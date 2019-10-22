Kansys Announces Deal With Ericsson

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansys is pleased to announce a deal with Ericsson to acquire their Enterprise and Cloud Billing ("ECB") business. ECB is a charging solution primarily developed to monetize any product or service, including IoT services. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, and closing is anticipated in October 2019.



Kansys, a specialized BSS Integrator with over 22 years of billing experience on multiple billing platforms, has an extensive history of working with the ECB software dating back to 2004. That history includes working closely with Ericsson on many of the ECB customer engagements spanning the entire software deployment and development lifecycle.



ECB customers represent numerous industries and are reflective of ECB's ability to monetize any product or service. "ECB continues to provide unique architectural advantages that translate into the most flexible and nimble enterprise billing software in the world," said Kansys CTO Arthur Koenig. "This is especially true for those customers with complex monetization requirements."



"One of the reasons for our success has been anticipating the needs of our customers while working with them on how they want to grow their business," said Kansys President Joe Simmons. "Combining that approach, with such a comprehensive and flexible billing platform, will translate into increased options for our customers."



The ECB suite is the world leader for customers with complex, multi-party B2B billing requirements and does so without having to reengineer data sources or formats. The software is designed to provide robust monetization capabilities while blending into the customer's existing software and infrastructure.



"Kansys has consistently provided exceptional professional services, development and ongoing support to Ericsson's ECB customers," said Dave Arbach, Ericsson VP of IOT Monetization at Ericsson. "The ECB divestment does not impact Ericsson's existing Digital BSS portfolio to provide leading 5G and IoT monetization capabilities that align with our strategic targets."

ABOUT KANSYS

Kansys is a BSS/OSS best of breed software, services, and cloud integrator specializing in management and monetization of complex B2B data. For more than 22 years, Kansys has provided software and managed services to enterprise customers with high volume, transaction-oriented, multi-partner service requirements. In addition to extensive experience in configuring and deploying monetization solutions and software, Kansys has conducted over eighty highly successful billing conversions. We collaborate with customers to provide competitive advantage via the billing function with nimble solutions that provide better results, in less time, and at a lower cost. www.kansys.com.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com.

