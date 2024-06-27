Kantar Honors over 140 Brand Architects of the World's Most Valuable Brands at Inaugural Brand Gala

Wayne Levings, CEO Kantar NA and Global Chief Client Officer, unveiled Kantar's key drivers for shareholder growth in disruptive and unstable times.

"There's more competition and pressure put on brands now than ever before. Being indispensable partners to the world's most beloved brands for well over 50 years, we know what works and what doesn't, and the key to success is connection," stated Levings. "Connection is both a bastion against disruption and a lightning rod for growing shareholder value. Our Blueprint for Brand Growth provides a proven formula on how brands create effective, resilient connection regardless of disruption or challenge."

Kantar's Blueprint for Brand Growth shows that brands who can create a strong sense of connection are more Meaningfully Different to consumers. Being Meaningfully Different results in 5x higher market penetration today as well as a sustained advantage for over two years, according to historical trends derived from 6.5 billion data points. Kantar found that in 2024 brands that scored high on these metrics grew +19% ahead of expectations.

The Brand Gala showcased leaders who discussed their brand success story and how these learnings continue to drive impact through market disruptions:

Predispose More People

Ed Pilkington, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Diageo

Diageo's application of "Predispose More People" resulted in a combined brand value of over $19 billion according to Kantar BrandZ, with Guinness holding its place in the Most Valuable Beer or Alcohol Brands ranking for 19 consecutive years.

Be More Present

Homi Battiwalla, Global Head of Marketing Transformation, PepsiCo

Stephan Hans, Global Head of CMI, Analytics Marketing, PepsiCo

As one of Kantar's longtime clients with over 25 years of partnership across more than 50 markets, BrandZ shows that PepsiCo has over twenty $1billion dollar brands as of 2024.

Find New Space

Pernilla Winberg Babtist, EVP Partnerships and Sponsorships

Mastercard increased its value by +180% since 2008, by finding new space and innovating as seen through BrandZ results.

Additional speakers included Kantar's Martin Guerrieria and Margot Acton, who presented key learnings and predictions on how to add dollar value to businesses and achieve strong, sustainable growth.

To learn more about the brand gala, BrandZ, or the Blueprint for Brand Growth, check out the gala homepage here: https://www.kantar.com/north-america/campaigns/brand-gala-2024

