Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards Announces 2019 Winners

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prizes amounting to over $25,000 were awarded to winners across 10 categories, from News & Current Affairs, to Arts, Entertainment & Culture.

Each entry was judged by a panel of over 50 experts – including Hollywood producers, puppeteers, internationally-renowned data designers, journalists and artists. There was also a public vote, with voters advised to make their decision based on those infographics that demonstrated the best mix of information, function, story and visual beauty.

David McCandless, founder of Information is Beautiful, commented: "Every year we celebrate the role that creative visualizations play in helping to address a range of challenges, bringing data to life, while increasing awareness, demystifying research, and illustrating the gravity of global issues like gender inequality. This year we received some incredible nominations spanning topics from space exploration to the health of our oceans."

Among the winners are Alberto Lucas Lopez, who received the Impressive Individual prize for his work with National Geographic, including 'Plastic Profusion' and 'Migration Waves.' This year our Outstanding Outfit award went to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, for their highly ranked entries including Rich School, Poor School: Australia's Great Education Divide. Most Beautiful was awarded to the entry with the most adjusted entries between our judge and community voters: Explore the Ocean – Interactive Scientific Poster by Science Communication Lab: Interactive 3D animations and data visualizations explain marine science with a multi-touch display for passengers on board expedition ships.

Visit our website for a full list of winners in each category.

Each winner is available for an attribute quote / interview on request.

Images are available on request, or on the Showcased project pages at www.informationisbeautifulawards.com.

The Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards celebrates excellence and beauty in data visualization, infographics and information design. The Awards were started in 2012 and are open to creators from across the world - from rising stars, students, and individual practitioners, to established studios, media brands, NGOs and more. Community-driven, with expert judges and members of the public contributing to the decisions over who wins, the Awards gives out over $20,000 annually.

In each category Gold winners receive $1000, $500 for Silver and $250 for Bronze. $1000 prizes are also awarded to the winners of best Non-English Language, Outstanding Outfit, Rising Star, Best Student, Impressive Individual, and Community Vote. The Most Beautiful winner receives $5000.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards

Related Links

http://www.informationisbeautifulawards.com

