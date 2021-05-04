Kantaro's COVID-SeroKlir Antibody Test Named As A Finalist For Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our Pandemic Response efforts," said Sara Barrington of Kantaro Tweet this

"Our focus from the beginning of COVID-19 was to make the Kantaro antibody test broadly accessible worldwide to help determine public health strategies and inform healthcare decision making," said Sara Barrington, chief commercial officer, Kantaro. "We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our Pandemic Response efforts and continue to pursue our goal in helping the world emerge from the pandemic."

Kantaro achieved a variety of milestones since the company's launch in May 2020, including launching COVID-SeroIndex for research use only; a commercial partnership with Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) to manufacture, sell and distribute the Kantaro tests at scale; CE marking for COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex; and Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-SeroKlir. Through strategic partnerships, Kantaro also established a global presence in the UK, Europe and South America.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions from a pool of more than 4,000 entries based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Kantaro Biosciences

Kantaro Biosciences, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI, is dedicated to ensuring that high-quality diagnostic tests for critical health challenges are accessible. The company provides rigorous, results-driven and reproducible diagnostics to advance the care and well-being of people, communities and society. Kantaro specializes in the rapid scale-up of groundbreaking diagnostic innovations and the creation of partnerships to bring these crucial technologies to market. Kantaro was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021. For more information, visit www.Kantarobio.com and follow Kantaro on Twitter @kantarobio.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,500 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians are in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Renalytix AI plc

RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit renalytixai.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Kantaro Biosciences, LLC