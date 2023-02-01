KanTime Home Health Software Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/-- KanTime's Home Health Software has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

Drummond Certified ONC Health IT 2015 Edition Cures

"KanTime is proud to achieve this certification, which underscores our commitment to providing the best-in-class tools for all providers. Now ambulatory care providers doing geriatric wellness visits and palliative care providers can utilize KanTime for electronic prescription, interoperability, and MIPS," says Sundar Kannan, CEO of KanTime.

To earn the certification, KanTime Health 1.0 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

KanTime Health 1.0, which met the requirements for the Drummond Certificate of Health IT Compliance, is a dynamic EMR platform designed to streamline all aspects of home health and hospice agencies through robust software solutions.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kanrad Technologies Inc., KanTime Health 1.0, https://www.kantime.com, 4340 Stevens Creek Blvd #162 San Jose, CA 95129, [email protected], (408) 615-8880 Jill Schexnayder, date certified: 01/18/2023, certificate: 15.04.04.3096.KanH.01.01.1.230118, criteria tested: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 9, 12, 14-15); (b)(1-3); (c)(1-3); (d)(1-9, 11-13); (e)(1, 3); (g)(3-6), clinical quality measures tested: 68v11, 124v10, 125v10, 130v10, 138v10, 161v10, 165v10, additional software used: NLM API, Surescripts eRx.

And include all required disclosure language: Any additional types of costs that an EP, EH, or CAH would pay to implement the Health IT Module's capabilities to attempt to meet CMS objectives and measures. Refer to the Drummond Group Mandatory Disclosure Statement document for more details. EHR technology self-developers are excluded from this requirement.

About KanTime

KanTime Healthcare Software is an American healthcare technology company that is the fastest-growing post-acute software provider in the nation, with over 1.4M patients, 300,000 users, $18.4B in processed claims, and 172M annual visits. We provide cloud-based enterprise software to home health, hospice, pediatric, private duty, palliative, and consumer-directed services agencies. KanTime helps agencies improve clinical compliance, increase operations efficiency, and achieve financial success.

KanTime works seamlessly on any point-of-care device, be it iOS, Android, or Windows-based, both online and offline. Additionally, KanTime offers robust business intelligence tools that allow upper-level management to drill down into various clinical, financial, and operational KPIs and act accordingly.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

SOURCE KanTime Healthcare Software