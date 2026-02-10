Kantor & Kantor, LLP Secures Fifth Circuit ERISA Victory Against UnitedHealthcare

Federal court recommends significant attorneys' fees and interest following appellate ruling secured by Kantor & Kantor, LLP

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended awarding substantial attorneys' fees, costs, and interest to a family that prevailed in a long-running ERISA health benefits lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company, following a decisive appellate victory secured by Kantor & Kantor, LLP.

The case stems from UnitedHealthcare's termination of inpatient treatment coverage for a minor suffering from severe anorexia nervosa, despite medical evidence that continued residential care was medically necessary. After UnitedHealthcare denied coverage and rejected multiple appeals, the family was forced to pay out of pocket to continue life-saving treatment.

The family was represented by Founding Partners Glenn R. Kantor and Lisa S. Kantor, and Partner Peter S. Sessions of Kantor & Kantor, LLP, a nationally recognized law firm focusing on ERISA litigation and insurance benefit denials.

In 2019, a federal district court initially ruled in favor of UnitedHealthcare. On appeal, however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed that decision in full, holding that UnitedHealthcare's denial letters were contradicted by the medical record and violated ERISA's fiduciary obligations. The appellate court rendered judgment for the family and remanded the case solely to calculate damages, statutory penalties, attorneys' fees, and other relief.

In a January 21, 2026 Report and Recommendation, the U.S. Magistrate Judge found that an award of attorneys' fees was warranted to deter similar conduct by ERISA fiduciaries. The court emphasized UnitedHealthcare's failure to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the insured and joined a growing number of courts rejecting similar denial practices.

"The Fifth Circuit made clear that insurers cannot disregard medical evidence or bypass their fiduciary obligations under ERISA," said Peter S. Sessions, Partner at Kantor & Kantor, LLP. "This decision reinforces critical protections for families seeking medically necessary mental health and eating disorder treatment."

The ruling represents another significant appellate success for Kantor & Kantor and underscores the firm's commitment to holding insurers accountable under ERISA.

