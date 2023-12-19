Kantor & Kantor Secures Major Victory for Workers in ERISA Class Action Lawsuit

News provided by

Kantor & Kantor LLP

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

KANTON & KANTOR LLP SCORES BIG WIN FOR PARTICIPANTS IN ERISA CLASS ACTION

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor LLP, a leading national law firm specializing in employee benefits and ERISA litigation, is proud to announce a major victory for participants in a class action lawsuit. The case, Robert Cockerill et. al. v. Corteva, Inc. et. al., involves hundreds of participants who were improperly denied the ability to qualify for early and optional retirement benefits following a corporate spin-off.

Continue Reading
Elizabeth Hopkins, Partner at Kantor & Kantor LLP
Elizabeth Hopkins, Partner at Kantor & Kantor LLP
Susan L. Meter, Senior Associate at Kantor & Kantor LLP
Susan L. Meter, Senior Associate at Kantor & Kantor LLP

The case centers around a group of employees who participated in a pension plan sponsored by the chemical company DuPont. In 2017, DuPont merged with Dow Chemical Company and in 2019 spun-off into three separate entities: Dow, Inc., Corteva, Inc. and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Although the plaintiffs continued to work at the same place for a company called DuPont, the pension plan was placed under Corteva which resulted in cutting off the workers' eligibility for certain retirement benefits.

Kantor & Kantor attorneys successfully moved for class certification. The court's order certifies two classes of participants: those under age 50 at the time of the spin-off who seek early retirement benefits and those age 50 or older at the time of the spin-off who seek optional retirement benefits.

"This is a significant victory for workers who were misled and denied their hard-earned retirement benefits," said Elizabeth Hopkins, attorney for the plaintiffs and partner at Kantor & Kantor. "The court's decision sends a strong message that employers cannot manipulate ERISA plans to the detriment of their employees. This case is a testament to the importance of ERISA and the power of class action litigation to hold employers accountable for their wrongdoing," said Ms. Hopkins.

Kantor & Kantor LLP, along with co-counsel Edward Stone Law and Feinberg Jackson Worthman & Wasow LLP, represent the plaintiffs in this case. See the links below for more information about the case and the class certification ruling.

Dupont Corteva Early Retirement Case News

Court's Decision on Granting Plaintiffs' Class Certification Motion

About Kantor & Kantor LLP

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a national law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of employees and retirees under ERISA and other employee benefit laws. The firm has a proven track record of success in complex litigation and class action lawsuits and is committed to achieving justice for its clients.

Contact:

Elizabeth Hopkins
Partner
Kantor & Kantor LLP
(818) 886-2525
[email protected]

Susan L. Meter
Senior Associate
Kantor & Kantor LLP
(818) 886-2525
[email protected]

SOURCE Kantor & Kantor LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.