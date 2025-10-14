KANZEN MEAL® SURGING NATIONALLY: NUTRIENT-DENSE FROZEN MEAL BRAND ADDS MAJOR U.S. RETAILERS ON THE EAST COAST

Distribution Expanded to Include Wegmans, Wakefern, Weis , and Harris Teeter to Reach 1,000 U.S. Stores by End of 2025, While Two New Meal Options Added to Growing Brand Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KANZEN MEAL®, a new well-being brand disrupting the frozen meal category, announced major growth milestones with its debut in East Coast retailers, along with two new varieties added to its portfolio of nutrient-dense comfort foods. KANZEN MEAL first launched in California last June and will now be sold in Wegmans, Wakefern and Weis in the Northeast, as well as Harris Teeter in the Southeast.

KANZEN MEAL introduces Spicy Dan Dan Noodles and Spaghetti Carbonara to its portfolio of nutrient-dense comfort meals in the frozen aisle.

This expansion will bring KANZEN MEAL's total distribution to nearly 1,000 U.S. stores in less than six months, validating the growing consumer demand for convenient meals which offer a complete meal solution that delivers taste and nutrient density.

"Our mission is to change the way busy, health-conscious consumers nourish themselves," said Robert Little, CEO, KANZEN MEAL. "Entering the frozen category is a strategic move for us, and an opportunity for retailers to attract shoppers who have given up the convenience of the frozen aisle because they can't find nutrient-dense and flavor forward options. KANZEN MEAL has cracked the code on filling the gap with nutrient-density, convenience and bold flavors in one complete meal, and it's clear our growth is driven by that."

KANZEN MEAL uses Japanese culinary techniques and precisely creates nutrient-dense meals rooted in the familiarity of tasty comfort foods. The brand currently will have five SKUs in its portfolio with the introduction of two new flavors this month:

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles: this Sichuan inspired dish is a bold flavor combination of rice noodles in velvety spicy and savory sesame sauce with edamame and green onions.

Spaghetti Carbonara: this take on the classic dish is a perfectly balanced mix of al dente spaghetti noodles, crisp broccoli and tender bacon covered with a rich, creamy carbonara sauce.

All five varieties – including Spaghetti Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo and Shrimp Teriyaki - contain up to 24g of protein, 10g of fiber, more than 1/3 of the Daily Value (DV) for all 27 essential vitamins and minerals with 0g added sugars. Each KANZEN MEAL dish has between 460-560 calories and contains 1/3 or less of the DV for sodium.

KANZEN MEAL retails for between $6.99 and $7.99. For more information, specific store locations and availability visit www.kanzenmeal.com

About KANZEN MEAL

KANZEN MEAL (U.S.A.) INC., is a part of NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (TYO: 2897) founded with the vision to set a new global standard for nutrition integrity by revolutionizing how busy people nourish themselves. KANZEN MEAL's mission is to craft complete, delicious, and nutrient-dense meals using the precision of Japanese culinary technology and expertise.

