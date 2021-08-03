KANZHUN LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of Kanzhun between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million ADRs in its initial public offering (the "IPO") for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") and that, during the review period, Kanzhun's "BOSS Zhipin app is required to suspend new user registration in China."

On this news, the Company's ADR price fell $5.79 per ADR, or 15%, to close at $30.52 per ADR on July 6, 2021.

