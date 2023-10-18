Kao Announces the Launch of re/cover A First of Its Kind Eczema Relief System

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao USA Inc. unveils its latest brand, re/cover, a groundbreaking two-step eczema treatment set to revolutionize the way this common skin condition is addressed. With a steadfast commitment to consumer well-being, Kao has developed a revolutionary system featuring patented technology that provides eczema relief while addressing the pain points often associated with existing treatments on the market.

re/cover represents a paradigm shift in the field of eczema management, offering a steroid-free, safe and highly effective solution that is accessible to consumers. The system features a Calming Eczema Serum designed to relieve the itch paired with an invisible protective Moisture Patch to help recover healthy-looking skin.

  • STEP 1: The Calming Eczema Serum is a lightweight formula that is enriched with Horse Chestnut and Allantoin, which work harmoniously to alleviate sensitive skin caused by eczema. The over-the-counter formulation also contains the active ingredient Colloidal Oatmeal, renowned for its skin-soothing properties.

  • STEP 2: The Moisture Patch developed from the Kao patented Fine Fiber technology is applied to the affected area after the serum, is a breathable hydrating barrier that disappears over time. This ultra-thin patch acts as a second skin, enveloping the dry and itchy area while sealing in vital moisture.

The 7-day regimen, featuring the serum and 14 patches (1 for daytime use and 1 for nighttime use), is dermatologist tested, free of parabens and dyes, specially formulated for sensitive skin and steroid free. The patches gently adhere to the skin without the need for traditional adhesives, offering convenience and ease of use. The patches remain transparent and can be comfortably worn for up to 8 hours, allowing for uninterrupted relief.

"The launch of re/cover is a milestone moment for Kao," says Karen Frank, President, Consumer Care Business, Americas and EMEA. "We are the first to bring this innovative system to the US market. It underscores our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing eczema care and maintaining our leadership in therapeutic skin solutions. With re/cover, we're not just changing the game; we're setting a new standard for excellence in skincare."

re/cover will launch November 1, 2023 on recoverskincare.com for $39.99.

About Kao's Consumer Care Business:

Kao's Consumer Care Business offers quality, premium beauty solutions for customers around the world. Whether it is hair transformations, skin-care solutions or helping our customers to de-stress and relax: their brands Ban, Bioré, Curél, Guhl, Jergens, John Frieda, MegRhythm, MyKirei by KAO and Wakati offer a range of amazing, customer focused products, developed and crafted with care. This care also goes into exploring how to make our products more sustainable. The mission of Kao's Consumer Care Business is to make everyday moments more extraordinary for everyone.

