Kao Data Appoints Doug Loewe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

News provided by

Kao Data

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

  • Accomplished, industry-leader with a strong, international track record for strategic, corporate development joins Kao Data following a successful year of new customer acquisitions, investments, and data centre deployments.
  • Loewe is appointed Kao Data's new CEO to pioneer the next phase of platform expansion across the UK and Europe, meeting increasing demand for AI and intensive computing.
  • With 35+ years of experience, Loewe has previously held senior and board-level positions at a host of renowned organisations including Macquarie Asset Management, Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace, and CompuServe Network Services.

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced it has appointed Doug Loewe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Originally hailing from Columbus, Ohio, in the United States, Doug Loewe is an accomplished, international business executive, who, for over the last 35 years, has built and led numerous high performing teams and businesses within the diverse, global technology industry.

With an exceptional reputation for leadership across start-ups, scale-ups, and large corporations and an approach that centres on orchestrating entrepreneurialism at all levels of operation, Loewe has previously held senior positions at a host of respected companies including Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace and CompuServe Network Services.

His career experience is supported by a degree in computer science from Ohio State University, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a director's course at Harvard Business School. He also serves as a Distinguished Executive in Residence (DEIR) for the University of Chicago, and continues to engage in various mentoring, humanitarian, and philanthropic pursuits with a key focus on technology.

Having pioneered large scale data interconnection and AI inference data centre developments in previous roles, Loewe will lead the next phase of Kao Data's growth strategy across the UK and continental Europe, accelerating the development of Kao Data's high performance colocation platform engineered for AI and advanced computing into new territories and next-tier data centre hubs.

Loewe joins Kao Data at a critical inflection point in the company's trajectory, following a year of successful new customer wins across AI, hyperscale cloud, research, and financial services. Additionally, 2023 saw the company establish a new capital structure from its shareholders Infratil Ltd, Legal & General Capital, and Goldacre Noé Group, and invest £350M into a new, industrial-scale data centre in Greater Manchester. Further, in November 2023, Kao Data also announced that its KLON-02 data centre was fully operational, reinforcing its Harlow campus as one of the UK's preeminent locations for GPU-powered AI and advanced workloads.

"Doug's outstanding reputation for driving business strategy, growth and leading world-class teams truly speaks for itself, and on behalf of the shareholders and senior management team, I'm delighted to welcome him to Kao Data," said David Bloom, Founder and Chairman, Kao Data. "His visionary insight and ethos for entrepreneurialism will help us drive another step-change in performance as we seek to fast-track our ambitions across the European region, and scale our sustainable, secure, and advanced data centre platform, engineered for AI."

"For almost a decade, Kao Data has established an enviable reputation as a pioneer within the fields of AI and high performance computing (HPC), and the company's award-winning infrastructure, technical and operations teams are already trusted to host some of the industry's most demanding, mission critical compute environments," said Doug Loewe, CEO, Kao Data. "With a rich heritage of delivering data centre excellence, and underlying principles that ensure sustainability and ESG are at the heart of every decision, it was a natural fit with the high-achieving values I have always held close, and I'm glad to join the organisation to lead the company's next stage of corporate growth."

Doug Loewe begins his role as new CEO of Kao Data with immediate effect. To learn more about Kao Data visit the website.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Our award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned – all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com

SOURCE Kao Data

Also from this source

Kao Data Partners with Jisc to Accelerate UK Public Sector, Academia, and Scientific Research Computing

Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has formed a new commercial partnership...

Kao Data Announces its Second, 10MW Harlow Data Centre is Now Live and Operational

Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced that construction of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.