Kao Data Expands High-Speed Services With Ai Networks Connection to LINX

Jan Daan Luycks, CEO, Kao Data stated, "This enhanced connectivity offering allows Kao Data to peer traffic through the LINX network. Through our relationship with Ai Networks, we will have access to over 820 member ASNs from over 75 countries on LINX's dual peering LANs which offers immense opportunities to customers at our London ONE data centre."

With this capability, Kao Data's London ONE site offers (potential) customers in the London-Stansted-Cambridge corridor new opportunities for more reliable worldwide integrated services. As well as improved latency and resilience, Kao Data customers who become LINX members will benefit from improved routing control, increased capacity and redundancy. Peering is often a more cost-effective option for networks too. The capability to peer with LINX's global membership and its dual peering LANs, LON1 and LON2, is a facility unique to the UK.

Jo Fereday, Product Manager, LINX said, "We are excited that Kao are on board and understand the benefits available to their customers as part of the LINX network and community."

Mark Boost, Ai Networks, commented, "Ai Networks welcome the partnership with Kao Data, its campus location is situated in the UK's heart of high-tech and scientific development, which need this level of high-performance connectivity. Providing direct access to the UK's leading internet exchanges is a crucial element in the strategic development of the Kao data centre's capabilities and provides a critical platform to its customers."

Notes to Editors:

About Kao Data

Situated in the London-Stansted-Cambridge technology corridor, the £200m Kao Data Campus provides around 150,000 sq.ft technical space and 35MW power for IT equipment. The site comprises four 8.8MW data centres, each divided into four 2.2MW Technology Suites. Served by a dedicated and redundant 43,5MVA power supply, the quality of the design, construction and systems installation has helped Kao Data achieve BREEAM excellent certification. The technical capability, hyper-connectivity strategy and secure data resilience of the Kao Data Campus makes it ideally placed to support both cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions for a range of enterprise businesses, including financial services, life sciences, defence and the health sector.

For more details, please visit http://www.kaodata.com

About Ai Networks

Ai Networks is a specialist provider of carrier-grade connectivity to businesses of all sizes. They operate a world-class network and focus on providing data centre connectivity services such as IP transit, cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects, wave services and dark fibre.

Ai Networks are constantly growing their network and have significant presence in many of the major UK data centres, as well as an ever growing list of European data centres.

Through Ai Networks long standing relationship with LINX, they provide a single point of presence for a wide range of connectivity services, and can also manage the peering for clients requiring an outsourced managed service.

About the London Internet Exchange (LINX)

LINX is a mutually owned membership association for operators of Internet Protocol networks. They provide a neutral interconnection facility and peering platform, known as an Internet Exchange Point (IXP), and represent the interests of their members on matters of public policy. They are of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 820 member ASNs from over 75 countries around the globe. LINX are located in 12 PoPs across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC, LINX NoVA.

Their members primarily consist of access networks, ISPs, content providers and enterprise members who exchange Internet traffic between each other over LINX's secure peering LANs. Through LINX, they are able to reach 80% of the total global Internet making it one of the single biggest connection points in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.linx.net or email marketing@linx.net

What is Peering?

Peering allows networks to provide users with required data or services while using fewer network hops. Peering means networks can provide better performance using fewer resources. The routing protocol that allows peering between networks is Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).

SOURCE Kao Data