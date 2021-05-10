Kao Data hosts Civo's OCP-Ready™ Kubernetes Cloud Platform

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of advanced, carrier neutral data centres for high performance colocation, has today announced it has welcomed a new customer in Civo, a flexible, developer-first cloud platform based on K3s Kubernetes technology. The agreement will see Kao Data deploy the UK Innovation Corridor's first fully operational OCP-Ready™ system, and enable Civo to launch its UK cloud region.

Civo offers a world-first managed Kubernetes service based on K3s, aimed at the start-up and enterprise developer communities. Its unique cloud configuration, built on OCP Accepted™ hardware and Kubernetes technology, offers the ability to develop superfast clusters with launch speeds under 90 seconds, in a simplified, disruptive cloud platform. To-date the company has worked with over 4,000 developers in more than 128-countries, creating a developer-first environment that allows users to create clusters quickly, with high levels of resilience.

Supported by systems integration specialist Vespertec, Civo's K3s containerised environment is housed within high-density, 15kW+, standardised, OCP Accepted™ rack enclosures, containing the latest Intel Xeon servers and NVMe storage, which is easy to deploy within Kao Data's OCP Ready™ facility. The system is also compatible with the latest processor and GPU technologies, enabling developers to test and scale with reduced latency, achieve higher input/output operations per second (IOPS), and benefit from a 10% lower power consumption.

"Kao Data's OCP-Ready™ facility and their technical expertise in high density computing made them a clear choice to deploy the first Civo cloud in the region," said Mark Boost, CEO, Civo. "The growth of Kubernetes also makes this an extremely exciting time to launch our new platform in the UK and we're proud to be driving the next evolution of Kubernetes technology with Kao Data."

"We're delighted to welcome Civo as Kao Data's first OCP-Ready™ customer, and help them launch their world-class cloud platform in the UK," said Lee Myall, CEO, Kao Data. "Kubernetes adoption continues to accelerate at great speed and we anticipate their cloud-native capabilities will be welcomed by the AI start-up communities within Cambridge and the UK Innovation Corridor."

"Kao Data was the first colocation data centre to achieve an OCP-Ready™ certification outside of the USA and is engineered to accommodate the demands of ultra-efficient, high-density computing," said Steve Helvie, VP Channel Development, Open Compute Project (OCP). "It's fantastic to see a pioneering cloud provider such as Civo standardising on OCP-specified hardware and colocating their infrastructure at Kao Data - showcasing a true example of circular, cloud computing capabilities."

About Kao Data

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develop and operate advanced data centres for high performance colocation. From our hyperscale inspired campus in the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor between London and Cambridge - we provide cloud, HPC, AI and enterprise customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Our Harlow campus - built on the site of Sir Charles Kao's pioneering discovery of fibre optic cable in 1966 - is a development of four state-of the-art, OCP-Ready™, carrier neutral data centres. When fully completed the 15 acre, +£230m campus will support an ITE load of over 40MW, across 150,000sq ft of technical space – all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Backed by Legal & General and Goldacre - Noé Group, Kao Data is one of the largest campus developments in the UK and represents the future in sustainable, efficient and scalable computing - providing an industry blueprint to develop further best-in-class data centres.

kaodata.com

About Civo

The Civo vision is simple; to create a flexible cloud platform created by developers, for developers. We think you should spend less time managing environments and hosting platforms, and more time coding – after all, that's what we always wanted.

https://www.civo.com/

About the Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data centre's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data centre, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

www.opencompute.org

