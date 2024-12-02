Kao Data Names CBRE as its new Data Centre Facilities Management Partner

CBRE appointed for its proven capability to support Kao Data's European platform expansion, and its track record of managing hyperscale data centre portfolios.

CBRE will be responsible for the complete spectrum of integrated facilities management services across Kao Data's data centre estate, reporting into Kao Data's COO, Pete Judson .

New partnership strengthens Kao Data's reputation for delivering best-in-class data centre services, engineered for AI, coupled with the highest standards of uptime, security, operational excellence, and sustainability.

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has named CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) – the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm – its new integrated facilities management (FM) partner. CBRE was appointed for its global capability to support Kao Data's European platform expansion, and its exceptional reputation for managing hyperscale data centre and distributed real estate portfolios.

The appointment will reinforce Kao Data's leading reputation for customer service, uptime, operational excellence and sustainability, and provide the highest levels of FM service and procedural standardisation across its existing and new, 'next tier' data centre locations.

As part of the new contract, CBRE will be responsible for managing the complete spectrum of hard and soft FM services across Kao Data's advanced data centre portfolio. This includes all physical structures, mechanical, electrical, cooling and fire systems within its London data centres, as well as its new Greater Manchester facility, which is anticipated to become operational in 2026.

CBRE's hard FM and engineering services will include ongoing maintenance and support for Kao Data's low-voltage and high-voltage electrical systems, including its uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear and HVO-powered generators, as well as its hybrid air and liquid cooling systems.

Additionally, CBRE will be responsible for delivering a host of day-to-day, front-of-house FM services, including management of security, access control and cleaning services across Kao Data's facilities, and will integrate its acclaimed Critical Environments Risk Management (CERM™) programme to better identify and reduce human-related risks, underpinning Kao Data's reputation for 100% customer uptime.

"Our data centres are home to some of the industry's most mission critical computing environments, from global financial services to hyperscale cloud deployments, and GPU-powered AI research and development workloads. To ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class service and resiliency across these systems, appointing CBRE was the obvious choice, said Pete Judson, COO, Kao Data. "CBRE's reputation for continuous improvement and attention to detail, coupled with its consistently high standards of performance, make it the perfect FM ally – especially as we grow our data centre portfolio into new locations and markets across Europe."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kao Data on their UK data centre portfolio and look forward to the future supporting them as they expand into new markets across Europe. We share a joint commitment to operational excellence and are dedicated to delivering a best-in-class service. Our team's relentless focus on innovation and performance ensures that we are well-equipped to meet Kao Data's evolving needs as they continue delivering their exciting growth strategy.," said Craig Bristow, Managing Director, CBRE Data Center Solutions UK.

CBRE begins its tenure as Kao Data's new facilities management provider on the 1st December 2024. For more information, visit the website.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Its award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission-critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160 MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned – all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

