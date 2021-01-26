Kao Data to Host InstaDeep's HPC and AI Supercomputer, Expanding R&D Capabilities

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data , the specialist developer and operator of advanced, carrier-neutral data centres for high performance colocation, has today announced a new customer contract with InstaDeep , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered decision-making solutions for enterprise. The new high performance computing (HPC) installation at Kao Data's Harlow campus allows InstaDeep to expand its research and development capabilities. Deployment of this sophisticated technical platform reinforces InstaDeep's position as one of Europe's preeminent providers of decision-making processes for real-life industrial environments.

Recently selected by CB Insights as one of the 100 most promising AI start-ups in the world, InstaDeep, a high-growth, AI scale-up, utilises its significant expertise within GPU-powered computing, machine learning and reinforcement learning to build products such as its unique DeepChain ™ technology - a cloud-native protein design platform which allows the discovery of new protein designs validated with molecular dynamics simulations without human interaction. Today InstaDeep's global reach includes a strategic collaboration with BioNTech on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, collaboration with Total on 3D microfossil image detection, segmentation and classification, and development of a train capacity and traffic management system for Deutsche Bahn.

InstaDeep's supercomputer includes AMD EPYC (Milan) powered hardware, supported with the latest generation NVIDIA DGX A100 GPUs, Mellanox switches and a Ceph distributed storage system. It is specifically configured to allow all compute nodes (CPUs and GPUs) access to the storage cluster, optimising performance and accelerating the reinforcement learning process. Given the advanced computing footprint InstaDeep will be operating and the massive datasets they will be utilising, choosing an industrial scale data centre that specialised in hosting HPC and NVIDIA GPUs was crucial.

After reviewing a number of providers, Kao Data was chosen because of the data centre's technical excellence within HPC and AI, the specialist support from Kao Data's team, and the ability for InstaDeep to bespoke build and host their cluster within 28kW adjacent and contiguous racks in a dedicated Technology Suite. In addition, Kao Data's Megaport -enabled campus is engineered to be ultra-efficient and sustainable, meaning InstaDeep could benefit from competitive pricing and 100% certified, renewable power.

"InstaDeep is an EMEA leader in decision-making AI, hence it is key to deploy our supercomputing and AI hardware within a technically superior environment, capable of supporting the latest HPC and GPU-powered technologies," said Karim Beguir, CEO and Co-Founder of InstaDeep. "By working with Kao Data we have found a data centre that offers world-class infrastructure, specialist HPC support and the scalability to help us to grow our industry-leading AI product platforms and solutions."

"Kao Data is delighted to welcome InstaDeep as our first new client of 2021," said Lee Myall, Chief Executive Officer at Kao Data. "Like ourselves, they are a pioneering, high-tech organisation that are at the very forefront of their industry and their disruptive use of HPC and AI is enabling them to create tremendous competitive advantage for their customers. We look forward to supporting their efforts and helping their business to innovate and grow."

About Kao Data

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develop and operate advanced data centres for high performance colocation. From our hyperscale inspired campus in the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor between London and Cambridge - we provide cloud, HPC, AI and enterprise customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Our Harlow campus - built on the site of Sir Charles Kao's pioneering discovery of fibre optic cable in 1966 - is a development of four state-of the-art, OCP-Ready™, carrier neutral data centres. When fully completed the 15 acre, +£230m campus will support an ITE load of over 40MW, across 150,000sq ft of technical space – all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Backed by Legal & General and Goldacre - Noé Group, Kao Data is one of the largest campus developments in the UK and represents the future in sustainable, efficient and scalable computing - providing an industry blueprint to develop further best-in-class data centres.

About InstaDeep

Founded in 2014, InstaDeep is an EMEA leader in decision-making AI products for the Enterprise, with headquarters in London, and offices in Paris, Tunis, Lagos, Dubai and Cape Town. With expertise in both machine intelligence research and concrete business deployments, the Company provides a competitive advantage to its partners in an AI-first world. Leveraging its extensive know-how in GPU-accelerated computing, deep learning and reinforcement learning, InstaDeep has built products, such as its novel DeepChain™ platform, that tackle the most complex challenges across a range of industries. InstaDeep has also developed collaborations with global leaders in the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, such as Google DeepMind, NVIDIA and Intel. The Company is part of Intel's AI Builders program and was named a Preferred Deep Learning Partner by NVIDIA.

