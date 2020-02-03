Kao Data Wins Global ASHRAE Technology Award for 'Industrial Facilities and Processes'

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the home of innovation and UK's leading entrant to the wholesale colocation data centre market, has gained global recognition receiving the ASHRAE Technology Award for Industrial Facilities and Processes and recognises Kao Data for outstanding achievement in the design and operation of energy efficient buildings, across the global reach of the ASHRAE institution. The award demonstrates Kao Data's commitment to the principles of responsible business, customer service, climate and environmental sustainability.

Paul Finch, Interim CEO and COO, Kao Data, who was presented with the award by ASHRAE President Darryl K. Boyce during the ASHRAE Winter conference and AHR Expo, Orlando, FL, said, "As a member and contributor within ASHRAE, it is immensely gratifying to be acknowledged and awarded first place in this broad category. At a time when our market is maturing and continuing to grow exponentially, the need to develop sustainable data centres is essential. Energy, water and natural resources are at a premium and as an industry we must all bare the responsibility to address sustainability and place it at the top of the corporate agenda."

The award acknowledges the design, engineering and execution in the development of the Kao Data as the UK's first 100-percent free-cooling wholesale co-location campus. Its voluntary registration to accredited industry associations and ISO standards are highlighted through its previous achievement of BREEAM 'Excellence', which assessed the buildings' energy efficiency, environmental, ecological and sustainability competency, amongst other key benchmarks. Also notable is the complete omission of the use of refrigerants as a cooling medium, eliminating the associated global warming potential.

Kao Data sets the standard in data centre design and innovation whilst following industry best practices defined by ASHRAE Technical Committee 9.9 (TC9.9). Its design is Hyperscale inspired for enterprise concept is certified as the UK's first Open Compute-Ready (OCP) campus. It is engineered to be highly efficient, utilising 100% free cooling to reduce the complexity of mechanical components, whilst resulting in increased levels of reliability and availability.

At a time where the Uptime Institute Annual Data Centre Survey 2019 reports operational averages of PUE >1.6, Kao Data continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability through its use of 100% renewable energy and its ultra-low PUE of 1.2, even at low IT utilisation. This delivers a highly scalable, ultra-efficient and market leading colocation solution for Life Sciences and enterprise customers in the UK Innovation Corridor, and cloud services businesses throughout the UK and Europe.

ASHRAE is a global society dedicated to advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. Its worldwide membership focus is on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability. TC 9.9 is concerned with all aspects of mission critical facilities, data centres, technology spaces and electronic systems. This includes computer rooms, server rooms, raised floor environments, high-density loads, emergency network operations centres, telco facilities, communications and electronic equipment rooms within the technology industry.

"We congratulate each of ASHRAE's Honors and Awards recipients for their leadership in advancing the future of our industry and our Society," said 2019-20 ASHRAE President Darryl K. Boyce, P.Eng.

Paul Finch, Interim CEO and COO, Kao Data, will be delivering a keynote speaking session at the UK Innovation Corridor LSCC event, taking place on the 25th February 2020 at the BT Tower, London. For more information, please visit the Kao Data website.

About Kao Data

Situated in the UK Innovation corridor, the £200m+ Kao Data Campus provides around 150,000 sq. ft technical space and 35MW power for IT equipment. The completed site will comprise four 8.8MW data centres, providing a customer product set from a Technology Pod, Technology Cell, Technology Suite and complete Technology Building, tailored to meet the demands of conventional ITE infrastructure, through to specialist HPC and Edge at Scale deployments.

Through technical leadership Kao Data continues to drive innovation increasing reliability supporting 100% availability at reduced total cost of operations. Dynamic load tracking at the campus site ensures high energy-efficiency with ultra-low PUE <1.2, even at 20% ITE utilisation. The company has made the added commitment to 100% renewable energy to power its data centres.

Served by a dedicated and redundant 43.5MVA power supply, the quality of the design, construction and systems installation has helped Kao Data achieve BREEAM excellent certification. The technical capability, hyper-connectivity strategy and secure data resilience of the Kao Data Campus makes it ideally placed to support both cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions for a range of enterprise businesses, including financial services, life sciences, defence and the health sector.

For more details, please visit www.kaodata.com

About ASHRAE

ASHRAE, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its members focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability within the industry. Through research, standards writing, publishing and continuing education, ASHRAE shapes tomorrow's built environment today. ASHRAE was formed as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers by the merger in 1959 of American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHAE) founded in 1894 and The American Society of Refrigerating Engineers (ASRE) founded in 1904.

For more details, please visit https://www.ashrae.org/about

