Kao Diversifies Global Management Team and Expands International Representation with the Appointment of Executives Dominic Pratt and First US Female Member Karen Frank

With these appointments, Kao is recognizing the important role of the Kao businesses in the Americas and EMEA regions for the future globalization of the Kao Group while at the same time strengthening the international representation and diversity of their management board. With their new roles, Karen Frank and Dominic Pratt will be able to further strengthen the role of the AEMEA Consumer Products Business within the global business operations by giving the regions a strong voice within the Global Management Team and the ability to lead the businesses with faster decision making and greater autonomy. They will also be able to consult the leadership team in the company´s Tokyo Headquarters on international business matters.

In addition, Kao announces that its consumer facing business in the Americas and EMEA regions with leading brands such as John Frieda and Jergens will now operate as Kao Consumer Care Business AEMEA. The renaming is a reflection of the future plans of the business to serve more consumers with a broader portfolio of brands beyond its current beauty focus.

Karen Frank joined Kao in 2009 and has led the AEMEA Consumer Care Business in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility over the years. She is currently President of the AEMEA Consumer Care Business and Kao USA. She has expertly handled the demands of both roles through her strong focus on the brand priorities, consumers and customers along with the development of the right team to lead the Consumer Care Business.

"I feel honored to join Kao´s global management team as the first Western female Executive Officer. Becoming a more international and diverse leadership team will enable Kao´s business growth in the future and I am committed to support the company on this important journey", says Karen Frank.

Dominic Pratt has been with the Kao since 2000, starting his career as Senior Scientist working primarily in hair color development, specifically the innovative Rainbow Technology, used in Goldwell Pure Pigments and other products. In 2015, he was appointed Vice President R&D, European Research Laboratories and since 2019, he has led the Skin Care Research group in Kao´s Tokyo headquarters and was appointed President Global Salon in September 2021.

"Listening to Genba in the local markets, has always been a core principle at Kao. Together with Karen, I want to ensure that the Americas and EMEA markets get a stronger voice in our global operations while driving our businesses with more agility and faster decision making," explains Dominic Pratt.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,400 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information.

Press Contact

Lauren Donner I Senior Vice President I Tractenberg & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kao USA Inc.