Kao USA, Inc. reduces carbon footprint through renewable energy purchase

CINCINNATI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao USA, Inc., a personal care and beauty products manufacturer headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship through support of renewable energy. Maker of iconic brands such as Jergens lotion, Bioré face cleansers and John Frieda hair products, Kao USA, Inc. takes this action to offset the environmental impact of its operations and manufacturing, lower its carbon footprint and support existing renewable energy facilities and carbon reduction projects.

"It's important to make decisions with the future in mind – for our business and the community. Using green energy is yet another way Kao USA, Inc. is realizing a dedication to provide products that serve a more sustainable lifestyle for our consumers," Mindi Love, Sourcing Manager, Kao USA, Inc.

Renewable Energy

Kao USA, Inc. supported renewable energy by purchasing 15,000,000 kWh of Green-e Energy certified renewable energy certificates (RECs) and 5400 metric tons of Green-e Climate certified carbon offsets from 3Degrees to match its gas and electricity use in its personal care Cincinnati Headquarters, Administration, R&D, Distribution and Manufacturing facilities. The renewable energy generation and carbon offsets purchased has a combined environmental impact equivalent to not using 38,347 barrels of oil.* A REC represents the environmental benefits associated with one megawatt-hour of energy generated from renewable resources. The revenue from REC sales is a key factor in making projects financially competitive with traditional energy producers. Carbon offset projects prevent or reduce carbon from entering the atmosphere, above and beyond standard business practice, helping organizations balance out their Scope 1 and Scope 3 carbon emissions.

About Kao USA, Inc.

Kao USA, Inc. offers personal care and beauty products with distinctive brands and a history of industry-leading innovation through a foundation built upon being closest to the consumer. We are committed to enhancing our contribution to society by focusing on serving our consumers' needs, behaviors and desires to live sustainable lifestyles that contribute to a more sustainable world. Kao continuously works to understand and reduce the environmental impact of our business activities through the whole product lifecycle of our portfolio of brands, including Jergens, Curél, Bioré, Ban, John Frieda, Goldwell, KMS and Oribe.

Kao Group's 2019 Sustainability Data Book and ESG Strategy details efforts and results in sustainability and explains the Kao Kirei Lifestyle Plan, an ambitious vision along with ESG Commitments and Actions set forth to serve sustainable lifestyles of people around the world. Among them includes an Action of Decarbonization which was validated and approved by The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

*https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

SOURCE Kao USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kaocareers.com

